A Waseca woman will see no additional time behind bars after she stabbed her former boyfriend last March in his Owatonna home.
Tierrah Vachon Lee Wells, 35, was convicted Dec. 30 in Steele County District Court to first-degree assault resulting in great bodily harm, a felony. She was sentenced Thursday morning by Judge Joseph Bueltel to four years supervised probation in what Bueltel and Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh called a "unique" dispositional departure from the sentencing guidelines.
Wells was first charged April 1, 2021, after she stabbed Charles W. Ellis twice in the chest in his apartment on School Street in Owatonna, sending Ellis to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and damage to his heart.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were called just before 4 a.m. March 30, 2021, to an apartment on East School Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers found Ellis unresponsive in the apartment with two stab wounds to the chest. Ellis stopped breathing while officers were administering first aid and began performing life-saving measures.
Ellis was transported by Mayo Ambulance to the Owatonna airport, where he was then transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester by North Memorial Air Support.
Witnesses at the apartment told officers Ellis had been arguing with his girlfriend — Wells — who then took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him. The couple's two small children witnessed the stabbing.
Officers later discovered Ellis had an Order for Protection out against Wells, according to court records. She was arrested in Waseca during a traffic stop later that day.
Wells pleaded guilty in December to the assault charge, and per the plea agreement, one count of second-degree murder was dismissed.
According to Minnesota Statute, a first-degree assault conviction of this nature carries of maximum sentence of up to 20 years. During the sentencing hearing, Bueltel told Wells this conviction typically would result in prison time.
"Out of the gate, this charge should send you to prison," Bueltel told Wells in the courtroom. "But we have identified substantial, compelling circumstances to support this departure."
McIntosh said during the hearing he has never recommended this type of departure with this level of conviction before, but addressed several areas where he said the state feels it to be appropriate. Notably, McIntosh emphasized that the victim, Ellis, "strongly preferred nothing happen" to Wells.
"Mr. Ellis himself has been very communicative and open with this case, but shared a number of different versions himself of what happened," McIntosh said, adding Ellis tried saying his injuries were caused from both running into a nail to him inflicting them on himself, but that these were easily disproved. "He has been trying to help Wells from the beginning."
McIntosh added Ellis has also been an "abuser and aggressor" in his relationship with Wells, with prior incidents occurring between the two parties.
An additional compelling circumstance to support a downward sentencing for Wells, which was presented by both McIntosh and Wells' public defender Laura Reynolds, was a child protection case that was opened immediately following the incident last year. Both attorneys said Wells was highly cooperative, completed all requirements expected of her, and that the case was closed promptly and her children she shares with Ellis were returned to her in August.
"While this is an unusual outcome we have here, these are reasons to support that departure," McIntosh said. He included the state recommends giving Wells credit for the 88 days she already served in jail, and not asking for any additional jail time.
Reynolds said during the hearing Wells has taken this case seriously and is amenable to probation.
"She is a very strong woman who has survived a lot of adversity in her life, more than most would have," Reynolds said. "She knows she has more work to do … It is scary, but she understands."
When Bueltel asked her if there was anything she would like to say to the court, an emotional Wells said she wishes to apologize for all the things she has done, both to Ellis and to their family.
"This has been very hard for me and my kids, but I'm in for the fight and I'm not going to give up, I am willing to make it right anyway possible," she said. "I want to change my demeanor toward life. I want to live better, I want to be better, I want to be happy and I want to make my kids happy."
Conditions of Wells' probation include abstaining from any mood-altering chemicals, undergoing cognitive skills training and complete a psychological evaluation and treatment.