The moment the doors opened on Election Day, the polling places set up at the Steele County History Center and Sacred Heart Church both reported a busy stream of anxious voters.
Within the first hour, election judges at Sacred Heart, serving a precinct in southern Owatonna, said more than 100 people cast their vote. At the History Center, serving the neighboring precinct in southern Owatonna, more than 400 votes had been submitted before noon.
“That’s actually about average for past presidential elections,” said Peter Kehler, the head election judge at the History Center. “We had disappointedly few people turn out for the primaries, so this has been good to see.”
Though Kehler said the turnout has been on the mark for previous years, which combined with the absentee ballots could still serve as a sign that Steele County could see a record year for voter turnout. Prior to Election Day, 9,236 absentee ballots had been completed either through the mail or in person. Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke said the early voter turnout is more than triple the previous record of roughly 3,000 ballots, and comprises 40% of the 22,912 voters registered prior to Tuesday.
Of course, Minnesota has same-day registration, and both polling places reported a steady amount of new registrations taking place that day. The average voter turnout for presidential elections is 82%, according to Ihrke, who said she believes it will be about the same this year as well.
“I’m sure it will be high just by the early voter turnout alone, we had 270 people come in to vote in person just on Monday,” Ihrke said.
Aside from a the busy morning and potential for a record-breaking year at the polls, this election is unlike any before as Steele County election judges navigated through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Bringing on more judges to help promote social distancing, increase sanitizing and directing traffic is one of the many differences seen at the polls this year.
“This is really a great spot to have an election because we have more than enough room to social distance,” Kehler said about the History Center. “People have been wonderful and respectful toward us and the process; we’ve even had some thank you’s for wiping down the tables between each use.”
Kehler said they also set up a system to allow for curbside voting for those who do not feel comfortable going all the way into the voting booth. When that happens, two election judges have to walk to submit the ballot into the machine together to ensure the integrity of the vote.
“We put all this work into Election Day so that everything can work out,” Ihrke said about the extra precautions polling places are taking to keep the public safe.
Though COVID-19 is certainly a concern and driving force behind some of the absentee voting in Steele County, Ihrke said it is combined with the massive amount of publicity political parties pushed to encourage early voting.
“I think it’s a combination of different parties sending out media to encourage voting early as well as everything with COVID-19,” Ihrke said. “People didn’t want to worry about waiting, or about possibly getting sick on Election Day and not being able to come in and vote.”