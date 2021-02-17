A Sleepy Eye man has been charged with theft and assault of a peace officer after he allegedly became combative at the Waseca County Jail.
Ezequiel Noel Olvera, 21, has been charged with receiving stolen property, a felony, after he was arrested while allegedly driving a vehicle registered as stolen. He is also being charged with fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and interfering with a peace officer, both gross misdemeanor offenses, as well as a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of an erratic driver on Friday night. The reporting party said the vehicle was swerving all over the road and turning its lights on and off. An officer with the New Richland Police Department located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in New Richland. When running the vehicle information, it came back as reported stolen from Wilmar.
The officer and a deputy proceeded with conducting a felony stop given the vehicle was flagged as stolen. The driver, identified as Olvera, was detained and placed in the back of the officer’s squad car. According to court documents, Olvera began complaining his handcuffs were too tight. When officers went to check the handcuffs, Olvera allegedly tried to exit the squad car and became uncooperative when the officers attempted to close the door.
Once Olvera was transported to the Waseca County Jail, he became passively cooperative until eventually completely uncooperative, according to the report. When he was placed in the rec room, Olvera allegedly ripped the TV off the wall. When officers attempted to escort Olvera to a padded cell where he could be monitored he braced himself on the door frame and violently resisted entry, according to the report. When trying to restrain Olvera in the restraint chair, he began kicking at the officers.
According to court documents, Olvera was eventually tased twice by officers at the jail once he began actively fighting with them.
Due to Olvera’s aggressive and combative behavior, officers were unable to interview him regarding his involvement in the stolen vehicle, according to the report.
Olvera is currently in custody at the Waseca County Jail and bail without conditions has been set at $10,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 11.