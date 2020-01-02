OWATONNA — One decade on from first launching their annual benefit concert, the Music Boosters of Owatonna are back with a variety of new and returning acts for a night of performances Jan. 11 in the high school auditorium.
“It’s a mix of student groups, individuals and community members,” said co-president Dawn Phelps. “Last year, the winter drumline came in and did a really neat show as they were preparing for their first season. We’ve had vocal solos. We’ve had duets.”
This year, the event’s emcees will be Superintendent Jeff Elstad and daughter Kaia, who Phelps said will perform together, as well. In addition to a number of choir and band concerts throughout the year, she noted that the benefit show is an opportunity to see smaller ensembles and individual acts.
“It’s not usually an entire choir. It might be an elementary choir for a certain grade,” she explained. “You get elementary school kids that are performing all the way up to adults in the community.”
An hour before the music starts, the boosters will open up their silent auction. Featuring a number of individual and community donations, Phelps said attendees will be able to bid on items such as entertainment tickets, brewery experiences, jewelry, pottery, massages and more.
“And we always get a music chair and stand from Wenger,” Phelps added.
The co-president noted that the winter concert is typically the boosters’ biggest fundraiser of the year, saying that it often brings in between $8,000 and $10,000 for the group. Each time around, the boosters put on a “pass the hat” mini-fundraiser during the show, with proceeds going toward a special, preordained cause. This year, it’s a cello outfit for the elementary orchestra program.
“We usually raise money for something that’s in the neighborhood of $2,000 to $3,000,” said Phelps. “Then all the rest of the money we put into our account and use throughout the year to pay for music needs all over the public schools here in Owatonna.”
Most often, these other needs are brought to the attention of the boosters by staff in the schools’ music departments. Teachers come to the group’s monthly meetings, share updates or provide additional information on a request they’ve made.
“In 2018, we used the pass-the-hat money to pay for a world drumming kit for our middle school,” said Phelps. “Last year, we bought a French horn.” In addition to providing equipment for classrooms, the boosters also help fund students going to state and national competitions.
This year’s concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, in the Owatonna High School auditorium. The silent auction will start an hour beforehand at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door, priced $10 for adults and $5 for school-aged students.