Growing up in Owatonna, Jake Jensen always knew he wanted to give back to the community that instilled in him a love for learning, science, English, and art. He quickly decided to give back in the form of teaching.
Jensen is currently a science teacher for 6th and 7th graders at the Owatonna Middle School. What many people don't know, however, is that he also has a unique talent and affinity for pottery.
During his senior year at Bemidji State University, Jensen said he took an elective pottery class and, as fate would have it, he fell in love with the art form.
"I was immediately hooked on what you can do with, essentially, mud," Jensen recalled. "It becomes so beautiful by a simple process of going through fire and flames."
Jensen says what he loves most about his hobby is losing himself in the process. He finds joy in relaxing and experimenting with different techniques and watching a piece form right before his eyes.
"After a busy day of work, throwing clay is a great way to unwind," Jensen said. "My wife and I just finished setting up a home studio in our basement and added a second wheel."
The pair both work in the Owatonna school district. Jensen said he's excited to work side-by-side with his wife and bond over their different takes on pots, mugs, teacups, or whatever piece they decide to create.
Jensen has tried his hand in several pottery styles, from functional teacups and platters to more abstract and less functional pieces.
Jensen enjoys how art brings people together, from galleries and sales to a simple family dinner.
"I can make a normal, everyday, mundane thing beautiful and artful; a topic of conversation," Jensen said of his more functional pottery pieces. "Using my own mugs elevates the start of the day. When it's something I've made, it makes the mundane more magical."
Jensen is known to participate in art or craft sales. He's made many friends in the local art community, a couple of which have the kilns he uses to fire his pieces.
"I want more people to feel that interaction with the artist when using their art. The artist's impression is always there, whether it's fingerprints or brush strokes. You're not only taking a piece of art — you're taking a piece of the artist as well," Jensen said." That's one of my favorite things."
Jensen is currently preparing to have his pieces shown and sold at the Pastimes exhibition Nov. 11-13 at the Owatonna Arts Center.
Silvan Durben, artistic director of the OAC, sang praises of Jensen's masterful use of glazes and the functionality of the pieces he creates.
"I like the pieces that he creates," Durben said. "They're functional and handsome, and the glazes he uses are the perfect finishing touch to a pottery piece."
Jensen will be one of several artists participating in the Pastimes Fine Craft and Art sale. It is set up in a boutique-style, and the public is welcome to come and browse through to see a variety of handmade, one-of-a-kind works of art and purchase them.
"What's special about this show is that you are buying directly from the artist," Durben said of Pastimes. "They make, produce, design all of their pieces and many of them are friends and neighbors"
Pottery, hand-woven scarves, beaded jewelry, wood-turned bowls, baskets, and painted denim jackets are a snippet of what can be found at Pastimes. Attendees may also enjoy a bowl of homemade soup and bread as an added bonus to the experience.
The sale, featuring Jensen and many other local artists, will take place in the Owatonna Arts Center grand hall from Nov. 11-13.
Jensen's creations can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jensenpottery2018