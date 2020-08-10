A dog considered potentially dangerous by area law enforcement reportedly bit two people before being shot and killed by a local man who claimed the animal was charging at him.
According to the Owatonna Police Department, officers say they came upon a chaotic scene after being called to the 500 block of South Cedar Avenue Tuesday following a report of a dog on the loose chasing children, and that shots had been fired.
An investigation revealed that two people were bitten by the dog that had gotten loose, according to police. A third person alleged the dog was coming at him when he shot and killed the animal. A handgun recovered at the scene was seized by police. The dog had a history of biting and had been designated as potentially dangerous by the city of Owatonna, according to police.
Capt. Eric Rethemeier said that the city lists two types of dangerous dogs – potentially dangerous and dangerous – and that dogs with both classifications reside within city limits.
“It’s sporadic, but I would easily estimate that we have at least one dog bite a week,” Rethemeier said regarding the frequency a dangerous or potentially dangerous dog is an issue in Owatonna. “A vast majority of the two in Owatonna would be potentially dangerous, but we do have both living in the community.”
Rethemeier said that the designation of potentially dangerous or dangerous dog comes following an incident with the dog and a person, typically a bite. If a dog bites a person and leaves a scratch, but doesn’t break the skin, Rethemeier said the owner is required to register that dog as potentially dangerous, have the animal microchipped and follow other restrictions involving leashing and containment.
A dangerous dog, on the other hand, comes with a much longer list of stipulations that must be taken by the owner.
“Once a dog is considered dangerous it has to be muzzled, leashed at all times or in an enclosure, and an insurance policy must be taken out on the dog,” Rethemeier said, adding the registration and microchipping is also a requirement for dangerous dogs.
Rethemeier said a dog could be designated as dangerous if it bites without provocation and causes substantial bodily harm, such as a puncture wound that would require stitches.
Failure to register a dog as dangerous or potentially dangerous also comes at a cost. On Wednesday, Jorge Luis Trevino Lopez, of Owatonna, was charged with a misdemeanor for failing to register a dog as dangerous and have it chipped within the required 14-day window, according to court records.
Rethemeier said dangerous or potentially dangerous dog designations can be reviewed every six months to determine whether the label is still applicable.
Rethemeier said that the Police Department does all it can to ensure that the community, alleged victim and dog owners are treated fairly when investigating a dog bite. Because the process is determined by the department and not the court system, Rethemeier said if an investigation shows that an animal was being antagonized, that the dog would not be declared as dangerous or potentially dangerous. He also said that while Minnesota statute protects anyone who defends themselves against a dog that suddenly attacks while they’re peacefully walking or riding, charges will be pursued against those who harm an animal without provocation.
“We will always gather all the facts and make sure it was a proper action,” Rethemeier said. “If it wasn’t it will fall under animal cruelty, and that comes with all kinds of penalty options depending on the circumstance from gross misdemeanor to a felony.”
Though the call on Tuesday was a unique situation, Rethemeier said animal-related calls are among the most common for the Owatonna Police Department. Whether it be dogs barking, dogs or cats at large, or bites, animal control is continually among its most common calls.
“Before taking any action with an animal, please call 911 or animal control first,” Rethemeier said. “Chances are [animal control] knows the dog and have met them before, so it’s the best way to keep everyone involved safe.”
Aside from calling law enforcement if an issue with a dog arises, Rethemeier also advises residents to maintain control of their pets to avoid potential problems.
“People are very passionate about their dogs, so I think a word of wisdom would be to control your dog, whether on or off a leash,” Rethemeier said. “Everybody thinks their dog will never hurt anybody – until it does. People who don’t know your dog don’t know how it is going to react, and sometimes that frightens people. So the best way to keep everyone safe is to control your dog, whether that be through commands, a leash, holding on to them or keeping them fenced in.”