OWATONNA — Suspicious circumstances surrounded a fire underneath the bleachers at the baseball diamond in Dartts Park Monday evening, leading to the Owatonna Fire Department to request an investigation from the state.
At 6:40 p.m., the Owatonna Fire Department received a call that the grandstands at Dartts Park were on fire. According to Todd Ulrich, the fire commander, the fire was fairly contained when the firefighters arrived to the scene.
“The fire was coming from a utility storage shed under the north side of the bleachers,” Ulrich explained. “Once we arrived the fire was extinguished within two to three minutes.”
While the fire was both contained and put out quickly, the damage was still extensive. Ulrich stated that the shed was destroyed along with all its contents. The storage shed is used by the Owatonna Huskies baseball team to store equipment. Monday marked the first day of official high school baseball practice.
Damage was also done to the bleachers, according to Ulrich, which are built with aluminum and metal.
“There was pretty extensive damage done to the bleachers in that area,” Ulrich stated, referencing the large hole that now appears in the bleachers directly above the storage shed near the third-base section. “While the fire was contained from within the shed itself, the flames breached some skylight-type windows, and the door to the shed was open, as well, which allowed the flames to reach the bleachers.”
Ulrich added that a structural engineer will be looking into the damage to determine what all needs to be replaced. Aside from the shed and the bleachers, nothing else appears to be damaged on the ball field or in the grandstand.
Early Tuesday morning, Ulrich said the fire department requested that the State Fire Marshal Investigation Division come down and do a full investigation of the fire. They will be working alongside local law enforcement to determine the official cause of the fire.
Two suspicious details attributed to the request for a detailed investigation, most notably the fact that there are no electrical components in or around the shed where the fire has determined to of stated. Ulrich said that all the gates that would allow access to the storage shed were also locked and that the firefighters had to cut the chain in order to gain access themselves.
“They will be able to determine the who, when, where, and how of this fire,” Ulrich said regarding the State Fire Marshal. “They will determine if there is indeed a suspicious cause in either direction.”
The investigators from the State Fire Marshal were at Dartts Park most of Tuesday morning.
Owatonna Baseball Coach Tate Cummins did not return a call for comment by press time.