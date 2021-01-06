A Medford man who is currently facing two sets of sexual assault charges in Waseca and Steele counties is facing new sexual assault accusations for allegedly kissing a 12-year-old girl in Mankato.
Devon Taylor Sather, 20, was charged on Dec. 29 in Blue Earth County Court with stalking a victim under the age of 18 with sexual or aggressive intent and with false imprisonment, both felony charges. He is also being charged with disorder conduct, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told law enforcement Sather came to her Mankato residence in August and kissed her, pulled her to the ground, held her down and kissed her again. The victim said she told Sather to stop, but he continued to hold her down and kiss her before he let her go. He told the victim not to tell anyone, according to court documents.
The report states Sather told an investigator that he only hugged the victim.
There is no court date scheduled in this case as of Wednesday morning.
Sather is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center for unrelated criminal sexual conduct charges where a female victim told police she was sexually assaulted by Sather in October 2019. According to the criminal complaint, Sather threatened to hurt the victim if he told anyone of the assault. In that case, he is being charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felony charges.
In November, Sather was charged in Waseca County Court with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a July 28 incident in Waseca County. According to court documents, the female victim in Waseca County told law enforcement she was sexually assaulted by Sather in her residence.
Sather is scheduled to have a settlement conference in the Steele County case on Jan. 14, with a jury trial scheduled to begin on Jan. 19. There is no court date scheduled for Sather in the Waseca County case at this time.
Sather is also facing a misdemeanor theft charge in Steele County from a March incident.
In 2019, Sather had been found guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for a case that began in Blue Earth County in 2018 but was moved to Steele County. In that case, Sather had sexual contact with a girl who was more than 24 months younger than him and was younger than the consenting age of 16, according to court records.