OWATONNA — An unusual, if not unique twist will be coming to the Owatonna Veterans Open Roundtable next week — in more ways than one.
Always trying to find new and unique stories, Dick Baumer with the organization is excited to introduce Roger Davis — a 92-year-old Army veteran of the Korean War who had an especially novel service experience as a dog handler in the Demilitarized Zone following the Korean War.
“I think a lot of people didn’t realize that this is something that went on back then,” Baumer explained. “People are always interested in the things that they have never heard about.”
Davis will be taking the roundtable spotlight on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Owatonna beginning at 7 p.m. His presentation will run slightly different than the normal sessions, as Baumer stated that Davis will be joined by his wife and daughter as well as Baumer himself.
“Roger openly admits that he doesn’t have much of a silver tongue these days,” Baumer said, noting that Davis has experienced some memory issues over the years. “We will lead the discussion and ask him some questions with a PowerPoint presentation I’ve put together. Once he has a visual cue he’ll be able to respond to that.”
Baumer is both confident and enthusiastic about Tuesday’s presentation, assuring that Davis’ story will capture the audience and invigorate them.
“He received his first draft notice in 1951, but he was deferred for a year because he also had a brother in the military and at that time he needed to stay back to keep the farm going,” Baumer said, describing Davis’ upbringing on a farm in southern Minnesota. “A year later in 1952 his second draft notice came in.”
During Davis’ training at Fort Riley in Kansas he was recruited to attended the Century Dogs Training School in Colorado Springs when an instructor asked for “farm boys that know about dogs.” When his training finished up shortly following the end of the Korean War, he was deployed to a station 11 miles from the DMZ in Korea — a station his troop referred to as Camp Bow Wow. Each night, eight or nine soldiers would be hauled out with the dogs to the DMZ to patrol the area and assure there were no elicit crossings. Davis' partner with paws was a German shepherd named Prince.
“All of his missions went on at night and he hasn’t shared any stories of being in direct combat,” Baumer said about what to expect from Davis’ presentation. “But one particularly cute story is when Marilyn Monroe showed up at his camp.”
The American bombshell actress went on a whirlwind tour of American military bases in 1954, putting on 10 shows for an estimated 100,000 very excited servicemen in the Korean peninsula. According to Davis, word spread around the area quickly when Monroe stopped into Camp Bow Wow, drawing in three times the number of soldiers that were normally on base.
“When the other camps in the area found out she was there they must have all hurried over,” Baumer laughed. “Word spread really fast.”
The Veterans Open Roundtable in Owatonna meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Good Shepherd Church. The events are free and open to the public.