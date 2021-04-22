An Owatonna man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly grabbed someone by the throat and left visible marks, according to court documents.
Andrew James Bogenschutz, 39, was formally charged on Wednesday in Steele County Court with three felony domestic assault charges, one by strangulation. He was also charged that day with failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender, a felony, in a separate case.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna officers responded on April 15 to a report of an assault. The victim told officers they got in an argument with Bogenschutz and he grabbed the victim by their throat and pushed them up against a wall. The victim said they saw stars while being choked. Bogenschutz allegedly told the victim that he would go to prison and threatened to hurt himself if the victim called police.
Bogenschutz was arrested without incident on Monday.
During the investigation, officers confirmed that Bogenschutz is an active level two predatory offender. The investigation also revealed that Bogenschutz allegedly had not been living at the address he provided on his predatory offender registry since the middle of January. Bogenschutz had no secondary addresses listed on his registry, according to the report.
Bogenschutz was convicted of in 2017 first-degree assault in Steele County. He had also been charged with false imprisonment in that case, which triggered the predatory offender registration requirements. Bogenschutz was released from prison in December.
Bogenschutz was also convicted in 2017 for stalking, a gross misdemeanor.
The next court appearance for Bogenschutz in both cases is scheduled for May 5.