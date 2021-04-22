Nearly half of all food in Minnesota's landfills comes from a home kitchen.
Almost 20% of Minnesota's garbage is food waste and households are the largest producers of it. Food waste breaks down without oxygen and produces methane, a gas with heat-trapping potential 25 times greater than carbon dioxide, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Wasted food accounts for at least 2.6% of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions - that's the equivalent to more than 37 million cars, or one is seven vehicles on the road, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
“When food is wasted so are the resources that went into producing it. When we account for growing, and the distribution of wasted food, that's where the large environmental impacts occur. This includes diesel for tractors and trucks, electricity for cool storage, and all of its subsequent emissions as well,” MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop during a recent roundtable discussion on the issue.
She added that better meal planning, prepping and food storage are key to ensuring food is consumed rather than wasted. Minnesota is currently not on track to meet its goals to lower its greenhouse gas emissions, nor is the state on track to meet the agency’s strategic plan to reduce food waste from households and businesses, Bishop warned.
“By generating less, rescuing, and recycling more we can do this together. Clearly we have work to do,” Bishop said.
“Wasted food” is avoidable waste created from edible and uneaten food for a variety of reasons be it overproduction, spoiling or unappetizing. “Food waste” is unavoidable waste from food scrap which can not normally be consumed, but may be composted.
Composting food is a better option than putting it into a landfill, but that still results in 20 times the greenhouse gas emission compared to prevention.
Reducing the amount of food waste is not only a significant opportunity to mitigate negative environmental impacts, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but it can also save Minnesotans money. A Minnesota family of four could save $1,200 per year if they reduce their food waste, according to the MPCA. Meanwhile, one in 12 households in Minnesota struggle with food insecurity.
“One report suggests that if just one third of our wasted food was redirected it would more than cover our nation's food insecurity,” Bishop said.
The Northfield Food Rescue Program was one of the four waste reduction organizations who took part in the roundtable to discuss how they're addressing the issue with grants from the MPCA. South Central Minnesota Food Recovery Project in Mankato, The Good Acre/Local Emergency Assistance Farm Fund in St. Paul and Loaves and Fishes in Minnesota also spoke at the roundtable.
The Northfield project is a collaboration between Carleton College, the city of Northfield and Northfield’s Community Action Center. The action center houses a food shelf focused on reducing waste and increasing refrigeration in a rural setting, according to Anika Rychner, senior director at the Community Action Center.
Food shelf clients were requesting more fresh produce, lean meats, dairy and foods that needed to be refrigerated. Knowing that there wasn’t adequate refrigeration at the Community Action Center, the facility teamed up with Carleton College to receive a MPCA grant to install walk-in refrigeration and freezers, according to Rychner.
“This refrigeration is significant because it allows us to rescue over 8,000 pounds of fresh food each week in Northfield from our local retailers, and it keeps the food fresher for longer for human consumption. It's also increased our ability to purchase and preserve more fresh food through food banks, as well as free federal commodity foods through TEFAP,” Rychner said.
Meanwhile, Carleton students lead a food recovery network, which does regular dining hall recovery, retail rescue and farm rescue of food.
Tricks to reduce wasted food
- Meal prep and create a shopping list with ingredients for a specific meal. Find recipes which use ingredients you already have at home.
- Plan out the portions of your meals and keep perishable foods fresh by preparing meals as soon as possible.
- Use smaller plates and utensils, a trick which encourages smaller portions, effectively limiting leftovers.
- After the meal, place leftovers in the fridge as soon as possible, in smaller individually sized containers, which make them easier to grab and go meals.
- Identify foods to eat first, and remind people in the household to eat those items first.
- Compost food scraps in your backyard compost or if there is a compost site nearby.
- Visit lovefoodhatewaste.com to find recipes to use food scraps to make new meals.