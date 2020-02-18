OWATONNA — As a part of Owatonna’s first National Entrepreneurship Week celebration, the Owatonna Area Business Development Center will be inducting its first class into its new Hall of Fame, recognizing powerhouse entrepreneurs of both yesterday and today.
Among those to be honored is Bob Ayers, owner of FoamCraft Packaging, Inc. Both humbled and excited about the pending induction, Ayers states that it’s overwhelming to be included among the other “business giants” that will also be represented in the Owatonna Area Business Development Center Hall of Fame.
“I’m in awe,” Ayers stated, grasping for words. “You think of how big Federated is and how it started with one guy, what Wenger has become just in the time I’ve been here, and you look at Viracon and what they’ve become. To be mentioned even in the same sentence as them — I don’t have a word for it.”
Ayers and his wife, Donna, were given the opportunity to purchase a small business providing foam inserts for a local tooling company in 1988. Immediately following the purchase of the business, the couple prioritized their customer from the get-go — something they state has been the center of the business ever since.
The business started in the laundry room of the couple’s home. While Ayers worked full-time driving a truck overnight, he would cut foam inserts when he got home as his wife and kids would laminate them. The business moved to a garage workshop in 1991, and in 1998 they moved to the Owatonna Business Incubator. After a wood shop was added in 2002 in downtown Owatonna after a customer reached out with a need for custom pallets, groundbreaking for a new building finally began in 2004. The company moved into the new building in Owatonna the following year, allowing all operations to take place in one location. In 2017, FoamCraft purchased Albert Lea Crating.
Though his journey didn’t fully begin until the late 1980s, Ayers stated that he always knew that being an entrepreneur was meant to be his path in life.
“I think ever since I was young I felt that I wanted to be successful at something,” Ayers said. “As time went along, I had some very good breaks and lots of help from people who knew what they were doing, but I also think God kind of smiled down on us.”
Now, 32 years after first purchasing his business, Ayers is still in shock over his nomination to be inducted into Owatonna’s new Hall of Fame for entrepreneurs.
“It is very humbling that the people who did this and are putting it together think of us — FoamCraft — in that same company as the others,” Ayers said. “They’ve just began to scratch the surface on the great entrepreneurs that came from Owatonna. There must be something in that water in Mineral Springs Park after all that develops successful entrepreneurs.”
Though it is Ayers’ name and face that will be forever recognized in the Hall of Fame, he asserts that the honor reaches far beyond himself.
“Donna and I are partners. Three-quarters of our married life we’ve been partners in business, but it wasn’t just me and it wasn’t just her,” Ayers said. “It was her and I and our family. All my kids have worked here at one time or another. And it took our employees. Without them, we wouldn’t be here.”
“It took a lot of people to make FoamCraft happen,” he continued. “This is just such a great honor for all of us.”
Ayers will be officially inducted into the Owatonna Area Business Development Center Hall of Fame during a private ceremony on Friday, Feb. 21, at Owatonna Public Utilities. The other inductees include C.I. Buxton of Federated Insurance, James Martineau of Viracon, Tom Peterson of Climate by Design International, and Harry Wenger of Wenger Corporation.