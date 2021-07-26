It is one of the biggest church events of the year — despite taking place at perhaps the smallest country church.
The Litomysl Summer Festival has been a staple in Steele County since it first began 49 years ago at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Litomysl, located 8 miles south of Owatonna. The church dates back to 1878, when settlers in the Litomysl community built the first church. Litomysl — which is Czech for “wistful thoughts” — is named after the original Litomysl located about 100 miles east of Prague.
Czech traditions, from delightful pastries to polka music were alive and well during the summer festival. Heritage aside, however, the festival was dripping with nostalgia for the hundreds of people who attended. Ben Anderson was among those, having attended the St. Isidore School when he was a child and taking part in the summer festival throughout his life.
“There used to be a lot more out here, like mini golf and a live auction,” Anderson said. “But there are just as many people here as there’s always been, and those same wooden carnival games.”
Anderson was happy to be able to share the summer festival this year with his 2-year-old daughter, Cecilia.