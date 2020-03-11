OWATONNA — The debate over tighter gun control regulations are heating up — across the country, around the state and in Steele County.
During the regular meeting of the Steele County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, the public spoke out in both support and opposition of declaring the county as a Second Amendment Sanctuary, with both sides professing that they were speaking on behalf of public safety.
Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions — resolutions which state that the county, city, or township making the declaration is dedicated to defending gun rights — began in Illinois in response to proposed gun measures, then spread rapidly in other states. More than 400 communities nationally have now adopted such resolutions. According to the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, six counties in the state have passed sanctuary resolutions, all in the northeastern part of the state with the exception of Wright County, which is directly northeast of Minneapolis.
It’s a “pushback to the metro-centric vision for creating additional barriers, additional hurdles for gun owners to jump through in order to exercise their rights without actually having any effect on public safety,” said Rob Doar, political director for the Minnesota Gun Owner Caucus.
Those proposal include expanded background checks and red flag laws that let family members or law enforcement petition to a judge to temporarily remove guns from someone deemed a risk to themselves or others. The DFL-led Minnesota House passed both measures in February, although they are all but certain to fail in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Polls show many, if not most, Americans support red flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders. But they spark fierce opposition from advocates of gun rights who see them as government overreach.
The Steele County commissioners made no decision either way on Tuesday regarding whether or not they wanted to adopt a sanctuary resolution. County Administrator Scott Golberg stated that they simply wanted to give the public a platform to express their views and interact with the board after Bill Cuevas, a founder of the Steele County 2A Coalition, requested that the commissioners pass a sanctuary resolution in February.
“There was no formal decision or even a formal motion to table it. It was just an opportunity for the issue to be discussed publicly which is what the board wanted,” Golberg explained. “They also wanted to convey a certain message to the public, which is that this is an issue that should be taken up at the state level, not at the county level.”
In reality, the resolutions passed have only been a “symbolic gesture” as they have no true legal effect, according to Steele County Attorney Dan McIntosh.
“I don’t think it’s a matter of opinion. It’s just a matter of law that the county board is not authorized to prohibit the enforcement of state laws, just like the country board couldn’t enact universal background checks,” McIntosh explained. “On either side of the issue, the county board really just doesn’t have authority there.”
McIntosh further added that both he and the Steele County sheriff have sworn an oath and have an obligation to uphold the Minnesota and the U.S. constitutions regardless of any resolution that the county may pass.
“I don’t think the board, myself as an elected official or the sheriff wants to take a side on this or wants to downplay anybody’s advocacy on this issue,” he continued. “It’s just a matter of where is your advocacy most effective, and it’s probably not with the county board.”
Commissioner Greg Krueger agreed with McIntosh, noting that the job of the county board is to enact policies, not pass laws.
“I can see both sides of this issue, I really can, and there are things on both sides of the issue that I don’t necessarily agree with,” Krueger stated. “But to be honest, this is not where your battle should be. Your battle should be in St. Paul. That’s where this needs to be taken up.”
Krueger provided copies of all the state and federal legislative offices that represent those living in Steele County and encouraged people — on either side of the issue — to contact their legislators regarding gun laws and regulations.
“We cannot hamstring our county attorney and our sheriff because they have to follow the state and federal laws. What we say has no effect on what they do,” Krueger added. “This will not get resolved on this level.”
Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele made a public announcement prior to the board meeting on Tuesday, stating that local law enforcement does not have the authority to ignore federal laws, but that he believes the gun laws current in effect are adequate.
“We have a lot of responsible gun owners in Steele County. This is about the right to bear arms, but to do it legally,” Thiele wrote. “I strongly support our citizens' right to bear arms under the Second Amendment. Gun ownership and the possession for the law-abiding citizens is not a privilege. It’s a right.”
The commissioners took no action on a sanctuary resolution as the agenda item was information only. Golberg said that he will be doing research on other counties in the state who have opted not to allow the item on the agenda and perhaps bring something to a committee for board consideration that will better outline the purpose of the board of commissioners.
“Some of those counties have adopted some type of a resolution or policy or just something more official that outlines what the county board will address and if they will adopt resolutions or declare proclamations and what areas that they will do that for and what areas that they won’t,” Goldberg explained. “It could be a general blanket understanding so that when there is an inquiry that comes forward we can refer back to this.”