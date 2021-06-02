A towering plant climbs six feet into the air, casting a shadow on the crops below. While the plant's height can be impressive, even reaching up to 10 feet, its ecological effects are less than grand.
Palmer amaranth is an annual plant found native in the southeastern part of the country. It was accidentally introduced elsewhere in the United States and it continues to spread, finding its way to crop fields and disturbed, sunny areas. The fast growing weed can impede crop growth and lead to increased weed management costs for landowners. Yield losses have been up to 91% in corn crops and 79% in soybean crops, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).
The MDA announced last week that the weed had been found in Polk County in northern Minnesota. It was confirmed by MDA following an inspection of a field used for agricultural screening disposal. Although located quite a ways from southern Minnesota, most of the 10 counties where Palmer amaranth cases have been reported are south of the Minnesota River.
Palmer amaranth can be identified by it’s smooth, green, diamond-shaped leaves, which are arranged in an alternate pattern growing symmetrically around the stem. Further complicating the situation, the pesky plant has developed resistance to multiple classes of herbicide, according to Denise Thiede, MDA’s Seed Unit supervisor.
“It became resistant to both Roundup glyphosate, and also to some of the PPO herbicides, and more recently, more types of resistance have evolved,” allowing the plant to move north through the Corn Belt, Thiede said.
Palmer amaranth seeds were likely accidentally spread through cotton meal, experts say. Since then the nuisance vegetation has been pushing north, popping up in nearby states of Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota.
First spotted in Minnesota in 2016, smaller infestations have been reported since then and their pathways identified. It was initially brought into the state via contaminated conservation seed mix and planted across Lyon and Yellow Medicine counties.
“In response to that we added it to the prohibited noxious weed seed list, so it's no longer legal to sell seed where Palmer is a contaminant,” Thiede said.
Additionally, the MDA helped facilitate the development of a genetic test so seed companies could test if amaranth contamination in their seeds was Palmer amaranth or not. Seed companies have adopted the test and use it routinely, according to Thiede.
There were a few more cases in the native seed supply in 2017 and 2018. However, those cases were treated, and eventually controlled, by the MDA with propane weed torching, prescribed fire and hand pulling.
In 2018, the MDA received the first report in an agricultural field in Redwood County. This time the MDA found out that some of the livestock producers in the area had been feeding their animals contaminated sunflower screenings that had come out of North Dakota. The animals were eating the seeds and then their manure was getting spread on agricultural fields.
A look at MDA’s Palmer Amaranth Public Map shows the species has been found in 10 counties within the state. Most of the cases have been successfully eradicated and the remaining are being closely watched, according to a MDA. Monitoring will continue until all known plantings of the weed are eradicated.
“In Minnesota, we've got a noxious weed law, and we listed the species before it got here as an eradicate species which means that when it does arrive a landowner is required to destroy it and make sure that a population doesn't get established,” Thiede said. “MDA has been taking a really proactive role in trying to keep it out of the state because we're trying to protect our farmers in Minnesota.”
The biggest risks for Palmer coming into Minnesota are through screenings, manure and equipment that is moving in and out of Minnesota from other states. If left to grow, a single female Palmer Amaranth can produce 100,000 to 500,000 seeds, allowing the plant to take over an area. Not only is it a good competitor with crops, but it's tall woody and tough exterior makes it tough for equipment to move through during harvest time, Thiede noted.
The department is asking farmers and landowners to report any weed they suspect could be Palmer amaranth to the MDA’s Arrest the Pest program at arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us or 1-888-545-6684. Experts can then conduct an inspection, and if necessary, complete genetic testing to get definitive results. Treatment options to eliminate the plant would be unique to each site.
The MDA, the University of Minnesota Extension, farmers, landowners, corporations and other partners have all worked together to help prevent the spread. These collaborative efforts really help, Thiede said, before emphasizing the need for people to report their findings of the invasive plant.