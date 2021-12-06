Discussions revolving around the detention center, fairgrounds and other facilities owned by Steele County have been the center of many meetings and work sessions this year for the Board of Commissioners.
And they aren’t done talking yet.
During a special meeting last week, the board received an additional update — and provided additional feedback — on the Master Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), which details the future of several departments, services and buildings for the county.
“During the last board work session, it was noted some priorities by the board … based on those, we moved a few projects around to accommodate those priorities,” said Cathy Piepho, county treasurer and director of finances. “One of the biggest changes for 2022 is that we moved the project construction of maintenance shop, evidence storage and emergency management storage at the detention center from 2024, but we moved it up to 2022.”
Piepho said that decision was made with the thought that once the edition for the Community Corrections — or CCA — was completed at the Steele County Attorney’s Office.
Commissioner John Glynn questioned if it made sense to have a garage included in the design for the CCA design so there would be a place to store mowers for each county facility, verses transporting them from location to location.
Facilities Director Jake Rysavy said he did not believe there would be much of a cost-benefit to have mowers at every location, though did not doubt the convenience.
Commissioner Greg Krueger voiced that he was not pleased with the $1 million price tag attached to the shop and storage addition listed in the updated CIP.
“We built a really nice building out at the Highway Department for about $250,000,” Krueger said. “I just think that’s an outlandish number.”
Piepho said the project’s original number, that the county received from Wold Architects and Engineers, was $1.65 million and they have already worked on bringing that price down, and it could still come down even more.
“Everything on here is subject to change,” she said. “That’s if we did all of that [storage].”
Krueger added he isn’t against building a maintenance shop, but he feels they should be able to get a more accurate estimate to start their planning. Piepho said it started with unknowing how much evidence storage was needed and that given the timeframe they had to put something down to get any estimate at all. Though understanding, Glynn and Krueger both voiced additional concerns of planning the budget with a project in mind where they do not know the actual scope and cost of what they would be planning for.
“How it’s presented currently is to use reserves, so that number does not affect the tax levy,” Piepho said. “If anything, that’s our savings account.”
On the other hand, however, it could prevent a future tax levy if the reserves get to low, Piepho confirmed.
Additional changes
Other changes to the plan included moving the Public Health Department to the second floor for of the Public Works building, including a remodel, in 2023. Piepho said with the remodel to the Annex building scheduled to happen in 2024, Public Health will need a place to go before that project begins.
One of the major decisions has been the location of the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, which remains in limbo between relocating to the Steele County Detention Center of staying put at the Law Enforcement Center, which is a shared space with the Owatonna Police Department and the Rice Steele 911 Center on Pearl Street in Owatonna.
Part of the reason the decisions has been tabled is because of the still unknown certainty of project that will take place at the detention center.
“Once a decision has been made, then we’ll know where we’re at,” Piepho said, adding she feels it is best for the projects at the detention center to be delayed until the unknowns are ironed out. Because of this, Piepho said a majority of the projects at the detention center have been pushed out to 2025-26.