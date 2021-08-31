An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after allegedly entering into a home and assaulting a woman, according to court documents.
Clifford Jahuar Marshall, 38, was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree burglary with assault. He is also facing two gross misdemeanor counts for domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police responded Sunday night to an order for protection violation. The victim told an officer that Marshall had allegedly barged into her friend’s home and hit her on the side of the head. Marshall reportedly told the victim he was using GPS to monitor where she is.
The homeowner told officers the victim closed the door and locked it after Marshall slapped her in the face, but that Marshall tried to come back inside immediately, according to the report.
After getting a search warrant signed by a judge, police went to Marshall’s residence and knocked on the door for nine minutes before Marshall answered, according to court documents. The report reads that after Marshall was arrested and placed into the squad car, he refused to put his feet inside the vehicle. Marshall reportedly began taunting the police to tase him, shoot him or slam the door on his legs. Marshall eventually agreed to put his legs in the vehicle and was transported to the Steele County Detention Center without further incident.
Court documents show there is an active order for protection in place by the victim against Marshall, which was signed earlier this year.
Marshall was convicted in 2016 with misdemeanor domestic assault in Steele County. He also has one felony conviction for second-degree drug sale from a 2011 Rice County case.
Marshall is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $50,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 8.
In other court news:
Akolda Diar Manyang, 27, of Rochester, was charged Monday with felony domestic assault. According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police responded Saturday night to a disturbance where the victim said Manyang would not leave her apartment. The victim said Manyang allegedly drank two bottles of vodka, threw things around her apartment and threatened to hit her.
Court documents show Manyang submitted to a preliminary breath test at the scene, which showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.249. He allegedly told police he didn’t know why he started arguing with the victim and that he was sure the victim wanted him to stay at her place.
Manyang was previously convicted in 2016 for stalking and fifth-degree assault, both misdemeanors, in Olmsted County.
He is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $20,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 8.