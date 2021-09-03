It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a plethora of problems in the world, but Robert and Amber Sikel are pained by the impact it has had on local mental health.
“Pain has no age, it’s not different if you’re 50 or 14 or 100 — it still hurts,” said Robert Sikel. “It’s the same thing if your heart is sick; when your head is sick, it’s just as serious.”
For the last decade, the Sikels’ number one goal has been to get the number of suicides in southern Minnesota down to zero. While they both acknowledge the goal as being likely unobtainable, it doesn’t stop them from trying.
On Saturday, a group of bikers will hit the roads for the 10th annual Jacob’s Run. The decade-long motorcycle ride is in honor of Jacob Sikel, the 15-year-old Claremont boy and son of Robert Sikel who died by suicide in July 2012.
Following Jacob’s death, friends of Robert helped organize the inaugural motorcycle run in under two months. Since then, Jacob’s parents and family friends have completed training on suicide awareness and have begun speaking in schools, communities, churches, and getting the word out that “it’s OK to ask for help.” The group was originally a part of the national Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program, but the Sikels announced this year that they have decided to branch off on their own.
“We have parted ways with Yellow Ribbon, but we appreciate all their work in giving us the tools we needed to get started,” Robert said. “But now we’ve been able to write our own rules, and by parting ways we will be able to keep every single dollar raised local.”
Moving forward, the local group that services southern Minnesota is named the Open Arms Suicide Prevention. After a decade of the work the volunteers have done, Robert said it feels good to make their own way in the world in terms of mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
Amber is excited to see all the money stay local for her favorite part of the work – the local scholarships.
Not long after its inception, the group started handing out $500 scholarships to high school seniors preparing to graduate from the schools they had presented in. Because of the fundraising success that is Jacob’s Run, they have been able to hand out more and more scholarships each and every year, with 2019 being their biggest year at 15 scholarships.
“Scholarship time is my favorite,” Amber said as she described the group gathering to pour over the essay applications they receive each year. “It can be super emotional reading the stuff from these teenagers who may have been suicidal or had a friend they knew was depressed.”
“They really get it,” she continued. “And they put all that emotion into what they write to us.”
In the upcoming year, Robert and Amber said they are looking forward to upping the scholarship amounts for the applicants who express interest in working in mental health-related fields after school.
“Our bank is built up pretty good right now, so if they want to work in mental health we want to double their scholarship,” said Robert. “Anything we can do to push to get more mental health workers in the area.”
Thanks to an amazing donation, the Sikels know they are already on track to give out more and more scholarships in the near future. Earlier this year, Robert received a call from a few family members who wanted to give to Jacob’s Run – and they wanted to give big.
Raffle tickets are currently being sold for a chance to win a 2020 Yamaha V-Star 250 motorcycle, donated by RJ Sport and Cycle in Hermantown, Minnesota. Tickets are being sold for $50, or five for $200. Only selling 200 tickets, Amber said they only have about 100 tickets left.
“This was a new experience for us – I even had to apply for a gambling permit,” Robert laughed. “But this is probably going to cover every single scholarship the we want to give next year.”
Because the event also lands on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Open Arms will also be donated $500 to the fire department and local law enforcement of each county, city or township they visit that day.
“We just want to get the money back out in the areas we visit,” Robert said, acknowledging that first responders also are known to struggle with mental health. “There have been a lot of suicides in the last year in our area and we hear about all of them. The ages are anywhere from 13 to 60, and it was hard that we couldn’t help them. So we’re doing everything we can to get out in the public again.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Open Arms group could not get into schools and organizations to present. They are currently working on scheduling their first presentation back since the start of the pandemic.
“It’s like we’re having a total rebirth,” Robert said. “And we’ve got a really good start.”