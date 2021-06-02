A Blooming Prairie construction company has officially been awarded the $4 million contract that will reconstruct three blocks in Owatonna’s downtown district.
During the regular city council meeting on Tuesday night, the council unanimously approved awarding the contract for the downtown streetscape project to JJD Companies, LLC of Blooming Prairie. The project will completely reconstruct and reshape the 100-300 blocks on North Cedar Avenue.
Councilor Nate Dotson was absent from the meeting and did not vote.
In a break from past precedent, the city implemented the “best value contracting” selection method during the bidding process. City Engineer Kyle Skov said the best value contracting was used to prequalify bidders for the project to provide better assurance the contractor will be able to perform in the manner necessary to complete the project and minimize disruption to the adjoining businesses.
During the prequalifying process, Skov said four companies submitted bids. However, as the process moved forward the companies had difficulties getting quotes on the various electrical components of the project, causing at least one of the companies to drop out from the final bid. Skov said he suspects a second company dropped out from the process because of prior unsuccessful bids to the city.
JJD Companies was one of two final bids that came through, accompanied by Wencl Construction Inc. of Owatonna. Wencl Construction submitted a bid of $4.7 million, noticeably above JJD Companies’ bid of $4.1 million. The engineer’s estimate prior to bidding came in at $4 million.
Skov said the project manager with JJD Companies expressed concern about the availability of the electrical components of the project, to which Skov said the city will need to work with them to resolve that issue.
Estimated start to the construction date is currently scheduled for the week of June 21. The construction will begin at the 300 block and go in phases so that only one block on Cedar is torn up at a time.