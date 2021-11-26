After experiencing a whirlwind childhood, several deaths of those close to her in a year, abusive relationships, and a health crisis, Heather Turek was headed toward her personal rock bottom after working hard to get herself on her own two feet.
Staring in the eye of possible eviction, due to an unexpected surgery, unemployment because of COVID-19, and lack of family and friends to lean on for support, Turek knew she had to do something to keep a roof over her and her young son’s head. That’s when she found out about the programs offered through Transitional Housing of Steele County.
Difficult circumstances
A 2018 study conducted by the Wilder Foundation estimated that 19,600 Minnesotans experienced homelessness on any given night in 2018. Roughly 350 of those were in Steele County, according to Julie Anderson, executive director of Transitional Housing of Steele County.
Experiencing homelessness isn’t only cardboard boxes and tents under a bridge, Anderson said. Many people who experience homelessness in Steele County are “couch hopping” or sleeping in their cars.
Especially with people, like Turek, losing their jobs during the pandemic, many were struggling to pay bills and keep their families afloat.
Turek has lived in and around Owatonna all her life. Growing up, her biological father was not around. Her mom married her step-dad when she was 2 years old and divorced when she was around 16.
“Growing up, I saw a lot of things kids shouldn’t see,” Turek recalled. “Eviction was a monthly worry, and keeping food on the table and the lights on were a major concern. My mom was an amazing woman; she just didn’t know how to finance and stick to a budget.”
Until three years ago, Turek had never had a place of her own. She would live as a caretaker with her mom, or with roommates, significant others or her brother. Turek said she found herself in the throws of an abusive relationship which greatly affected her self-worth.
Almost a year after the birth of her son Talon, Turek’s mother passed away and her step-father not long after.
“I hit rock bottom. I lost so many people close to me, and I felt so alone and knew it was affecting my son, who was in kindergarten at the time,” Turek said. “I made the bold step to get out of the bad relationship I had been in, on and off for 14 years.”
After leaving the tumultuous relationship, Torek lived with her younger brother, while she attempted to get back on her feet. She was able to find an apartment for herself and Talon; this was the first time she was truly self-sufficient.
But a recurrent health issue almost sent her back to square one.
New challenges
Several years prior to getting her own apartment, Turek experienced an obstruction, which required surgery. This issue found her in the operating room half a dozen times before she was finally referred to Rochester for a corrective surgery to remove the scar tissue from past operations. Her medical team’s hope was this final surgery would prevent any more additional obstruction from plaguing her health.
“This was just about six months after getting the apartment and finally having a foundation under my feet,” Turek said. “I had found Jesus again. I was finally getting my life together, and then this happened.”
Turek’s biggest concern was how she would afford bills and keep a solid roof over her son’s head. She said she applied for several programs in the county for assistance, but was told that, because she wasn’t homeless or in the process of getting evicted, she didn’t qualify. Then she remembered Transitional Housing, which was in the same building as Wee Pals, which is where she worked at the time.
“It was incredible. I reached out to Transitional Housing, and I got help almost immediately,” Turek said. “I had always been good at budgeting, but medical expenses and potentially being out of work for months is something I wasn’t prepared for.”
New start
Through a program at Transitional Housing, three months of her rent were covered, due to her being out of work with the impending surgery.
Turek was initially told after the operation she would be in the hospital recovering for at least a week. She said the day of surgery, she prayed with a pastor and the care team. When she woke up in the recovery room, she was told she would be able to go home that same day.
“The power of prayer and Jesus were with me in that moment,” Turek said. “Had I not had the support financially and with my faith, I could have very well gone back to an abusive, co-dependent relationship and started the downward spiral I worked so hard to get free from all over again.”
The Transitional Housing Program allows individuals and families rent assistance and case management for up to two years. The client is able to advocate for themselves and largely remain in control over the apartment they live in by providing a security deposit and first month's rent.
The case manager and client fill out budgeting worksheets together and have reevaluations every few months, and gradually the amount of assistance is decreased, so the client is able to become fully self-sufficient in managing their finances.
“The homeless population in Owatonna and Steele County is relatively hidden,” Anderson said. “We have anywhere from 30 to 50 families on a waiting list at any given time. Most of our clients are employed, but due to various life circumstances, they fall into a rut financially and can’t get out on their own.”
While the Transitional Housing Program currently has a lengthy wait list, Anderson said their eviction prevention program is generally able to provide assistance within one to two days.
Transitional Housing of Steele County was able to help Turek again when she lost her job due to COVID-19.
“I could have easily fallen into homelessness again. I was a temp, and when the pandemic hit, they made cuts, and I was the first to go,” Turek said. “I was about to lose my footing financially again.”
The assistance program she enrolled in was able to take care of a portion of her rent so she was able to keep all of her bills current and not fall behind.
“The assistance isn’t a hand out of money,” Turek said. “They hold you accountable for what you’re doing with your finances by having you report your income, reassessing finances every quarter.”
By August of this year, Turek concluded the two-year program and was able to build up enough money in savings that she won’t have to worry in the event of a bad month. She said she wouldn’t have been able to accomplish anything that she has in the last three years if it weren’t for the help, guidance and prayer she received from Transitional Housing of Steele County.
“I lost hope when I lost my mom. I lost a lot of everything,” Turek said. “I couldn’t have pulled myself out of it if I hadn’t had a son who needed his mom more than I needed my mom, and transitional housing gave me more hope to move forward and not go back.”
Turek believes this and similar programs could help many others.
“If I could tell those feeling hopeless one thing is to ask for help if you need it. There is no shame in asking for help,” Turek said. “There are so many programs and organizations around who want to help. All you have to do is ask.”
Turek plans to purchase her first home for herself and her son next year.