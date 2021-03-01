The cafeteria was a group gathering place and an opportunity to eat alongside friends, but the pandemic has created a very different environment for school dining this year.
Last spring’s emergency distance learning, hybrid learning and social distancing guidelines have vastly impacted how schools across the country distribute and serve their meals. Sarah Brooks, Owatonna director of nutrition services, and Krissy McIntyre, nutrition services coordinator, recently shared with the Owatonna School Board how different the nutrition services department is this year compared to the previous year.
Services provided by Owatonna’s food service team would not have been possible without the various waivers granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Minnesota Department of Education, according to Brooks. Currently the district can feed any child under the age of 18 at no charge through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
The district saw about a 2% decrease in free and reduced meal program applications this academic year. In the fall of 2020, district officials made extra efforts to reach out to families to get eligible families to apply for these educational benefits like free and reduced meals.
“We believe many families are not actually submitting an application for educational benefits because meals are free,” Brooks said. “However, there could be other things that play into that.”
As expected, the district saw a decrease in the average daily participation for breakfast and lunch this year compared to the previous year. The biggest decrease in meal participation can be seen at the middle and high school levels as students are only in the building twice a week.
Total meals served at Owatonna School District (September through January):
Breakfast
- 155,251 meals in 2019-20
- 101,396 meals in 2020-21
Lunch
- 283,734 meals in 2019-20
- 136,383 meals in 2020-21
Despite the decrease in the number of meals served, food service staff are still busy serving and packaging food in new ways. Meals have been delivered by staff to classrooms and other socially distanced spaces beyond school cafeterias, according to Brooks. To limit the amount of contact between students, staff are tasked with serving scoops of bulked food items such as cut fruit, vegetables and salad mixes. Staff also package to-go bundles and individual servings for students to safely grab.
Students in the hybrid model are offered in-person meals two days a week and can pick up a three-day to-go meal bundle on their last in-person day to bring home with them. Distance learners are able to pick up to-go bundles on Tuesdays and Thursdays at select locations, Brooks said. In December, the district began home meal delivery with the help of the Owatonna Bus Company.
“This is a great benefit for our families who are unable to access our pick up locations, which we know is a barrier for some families,” Brooks said.
Due to the various waivers provided to school nutrition services across the state, the district was able to provide 55,308 distance learning meals, 9,744 hybrid learning meals and 790 home delivered meals. These meals were needed, Brooks argued, adding that if it were not for the waivers these meals services would have not been possible.