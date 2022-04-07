How the Mentz family became Bigs in 2020 is unique to say the least — or that is what this year’s Big Family of the Year with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota will tell you.
When Emma Mentz was a Faribault High School student she participated as a Big in the school site program at Lincoln Elementary School.
Emma was inspired to join the program after hearing about the positive experiences of being a Big from a family friend.
“I thought it was so cool, and I really wanted to get involved and have the opportunity to be a positive influence in someone’s life,” Emma said.
As her graduation approached, she had such a close relationship with her Little, Dom, that Emma wanted to continue that relationship. So she asked her parents, Ane and Gary, if they’d volunteer for the community-based program.
The family had been big proponents of the organization for many years, often making donations and attending fundraising events, but they had yet to take the leap into becoming Bigs themselves. Though it was no guarantee the family would be matched with Dom, it seemed like destiny when they received the call that Dom was indeed their match.
Emma had the honor of telling Dom they would be able to continue their relationship outside of the school site program and he would finally have the opportunity to meet her family after being curious about them during their weekly meetings at his school.
“I was really excited to tell him that I was not only able to stay with him, but he’d be able to meet with my family as well,” Emma said.
Ane said it was unfortunate that due to the COVID-19 pandemic their first meeting as a family match was done virtually. They were then only able to meet in person a few times before virtual meetings had to be done again due to guidelines from the pandemic.
Emma, her sister Sophia and their parents still relished in their virtual meetings together, finding websites to play games and plenty of activities to keep Dom and the family engaged.
Having Dom as a bonus member of the family has had a positive impact not only on Dom himself, but on the Mentz family as a whole.
“We got lucky having someone young and youthful around again,” Gary said. “It has worked well for everyone, and we all enjoy going on outdoor adventures and staying active.”
Since being matched with the family, Dom has also improved academically and has shown great strides in school — even recently being named Student of the Month, which has made the Mentz family extremely proud.
Sophia and Emma both commented on how Dom radiates positivity and is always able to find a silver lining in any situation, which helps to keep the family positive and always see the brighter side to things.
“The people that know us and Dom and our story recognize something special in it,” Sophia said. “And it was really exciting and surprising to be recognized for that.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota Executive Director Michelle Redman said the uniqueness of their story and the instant connection Emma had with Dom, which then transitioned to the family, was a driving force behind naming them as the Big Family of the Year.
“Dom is just one of them and fits right in with the family,” Redman said. “They’re always joking and learning from each other, and it’s a great thing to see.”
Ane, Gary, Emma and Sophia said they don’t see an end date anytime soon for their relationship with Dom. Although Emma is in college and Sophia is not far behind, the family makes it a point to all get together for activities with their Dorn.