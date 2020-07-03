There is currently no space for aircraft storage at Owatonna's Degner Regional Airport, but thanks to a recent Federal Aviation Administration – or FAA – grant that may be able to change in the near future.
“We anticipate the need for more [storage] by the time we build another hanger, we do have a number of people who have inquired about hangers and are on a waiting list,” said Dave Beaver, the airport manager. “This project has been identified in our airport master plan as a need we were anticipating, so we are following through with that approved planning guidance.”
On Tuesday, the FAA announced that $800 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants would be awarded to facilities in 46 states, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Marshall Islands. Owatonna’s airport is included in the list of recipients, being awarded $272,733 for construction, modification, improvement or rehabilitation of a hangar.
“We only requested about $134,000 in our application, so I think it might have been a bit of an error – I don’t think we’ll be awarded more than what we applied for,” Beaver said. “Either way we will put all the money toward this project.”
The project in question is the construction of a new T-hanger, which Beaver said is an aircraft storage building that will bring up to an additional 10 hanger units for individuals to rent and store their aircrafts in. As of now, the airport has three hanger storage buildings with 10 units each.
“This will be the initial phase of the project for us to look at options and design, which will include the taxiway and some other things with the site as well as the building itself,” Beaver said. “We’ll follow that up with a construction year maybe next year.”
The cumulative total of the FAA grants includes $689 million from the Airport Improvement Program and $104.4 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security – or CARES – Act. The total allows the projects to be 100% covered through the federal grants.
“These 383 grants will allow airport sponsors to either begin or complete construction projects that will maintain the safety and efficiency of our national airport system,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.
Beaver said that typically the projects at Degner are funding 90% through the federal government, 5% through the state, and 5% through the city.
“We are excited to take advantage of the funding and try to make these improvements in anticipation of the increased need,” Beaver said.