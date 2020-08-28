An Owatonna man with a warrant for his arrest was charged last week in Blue Earth County after being arrested in Waseca County following an Aug. 14 police chase.
Joshua Douglas Watkins, 34, is being charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and two counts for fifth-degree drug possession in relation to the incident. All three are felonies. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for driving with a suspended license.
According to the criminal complaint, the Eagle Lake Police Department was responding to a report of suspicious activity off Hwy. 83 in Blue Earth County. The officer arrived to find four people walking around in the ditch, claiming to be looking for a cell phone. After the officer ran the names of the individuals through dispatch, he was told that Watkins he was wanted in Rice County. According to the report, Watkins took off running toward a vehicle, got in and drove from the scene after the officer mentioned the arrest warrant.
The Eagle Lake officer and a Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office deputy pursued Watkins for several miles before crossing into Waseca County. Officers tried several methods to try to end the chase, including twice laying down stop sticks. The pursuit came to an end when Watkins drove into a bean field. He was taken into custody.
According to court documents, law enforcement searched Watkin’s vehicle and found drug paraphernalia, hypodermic needles filled with a brown liquid and numerous prescription pills used to treat attention deficit disorder.
Watkins was formally charged in Blue Earth County court Aug. 17. Judge Bradley Walker set bail without conditions at $100,000. Watkins had a court hearing scheduled for Thursday, but waived it. His next appearance in Blue Earth County is yet to be scheduled.
Watkins’ warrant in Rice County is for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle March 20. According to the criminal complaint, Watkins allegedly drove off during a routine traffic stop in Northfield and led officers on a high-speed pursuit that last more than 4 miles. It ended when Watkins turned into a farm field and shut off the vehicle’s lights. By the time officers reached the vehicle, it was unoccupied. Witness told investigators that Watkins and a woman with a felony warrant in Nicollet County had been the vehicle's occupants.
Watkins has pending cases for burglary, fifth-degree drug possession and fleeing a peace officer out of Blue Earth County, as well as fifth-degree drug possession charge out of Rice County.
Watkins also has a prior felony conviction for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and a prior fifth-degree controlled substance conviction, both in Steele County.