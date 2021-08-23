It was a long six days for the many people it takes to make the Steele County Free Fair a success, but that is exactly what they were able to accomplish.
Still winding down from the hustle and bustle, Fair Manager Scott Kozelka said Monday that he's overwhelmed with one emotion: pride. Not for himself, but for the staff, directors and volunteers.
“I just keep saying I couldn’t be prouder, but it’s because I couldn’t be,” Kozelka said. “It was all positive all week. Everyone was happy to be here, everyone was happy to be doing the work it takes. Everyone is happy that we were able to come back.”
The 2020 fair fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, as did almost every other community event. With the beginning of 2021 still up in the air, the fair board of directors charged forward and prepare the same way they do each year. With a goal to “Bring Back the Fun in 2021,” Kozelka said a large amount of gratitude goes to the vendors and entertainers that worked with them through the unprecedented times.
“A lot of what you saw this year was what we had to cancel last year,” Kozelka said. “We are incredibly fortunate to work with all those groups that allowed us to bring them here in 2021.”
Though the fair was a success — with preliminary attendance numbers indicating an increase from 2019 – it wasn’t without its hiccups. Before the fair had a chance to begin Tuesday, the band scheduled to play at the Fair Square following the official opening canceled due to illness. Though the fair was able to quickly pull together a different group to entertain the crowd, that was not the only cancelation of the week.
With the grandstand filled with thousands of country-music lovers on Friday night, waiting for the opportunity to see country star Craig Morgan live, the fair made the decision to cancel the event due to thunderstorms moving into the area.
“No one was more disappointed than myself, our staff and all our directors that we had to cancel that show,” Kozelka said. “But it was the right thing to do.”
With weather radar indicating all day Friday that thunderstorms could occur during the concert, Kozelka said they worked around the clock with Steele County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, the carnival crew and Morgan’s staff to see if they could pull off the big event. Kozelka said as Morgan had finished up his pre-concert prayer with his band, guitars and banjos strapped on and ready to go, the lightning began to show above the grandstand.
“We tried up until the final minute and it looked like we were maybe going to get a break, but then the lightning turned the other way and came toward us,” Kozelka said.
The fair announced to the crowd of eager fans that they would be reimbursing the cost of the tickets, and Kozelka indicated that they are already looking into possibilities for next year’s fair — which could still include an appearance from Morgan.
“He was very disappointed, they wanted to play,” Kozelka said. “This is just a possibility for 2022 and the sooner we make that decision the better — but we’ll have to see if it works in his schedule.”
The fair also had to rush to close on Sunday night, as the thunderstorms returned to the skies with less than an hour of the fair remaining. Kozelka said everyone was able to get home safely and the vendors who needed more time to finish closing up were back Monday morning and were able to hit the road before noon.
Another point of pride for Kozelka is the way all those involved in putting the fair on were able to come together and keep the fairgrounds clean and safe for guests. While hand washing stations have been a permanent fixture on the Steele County fairgrounds for a number of years — implemented during past breakouts of E. coli, swine flu and bird flu — local businesses helped increase the safety factor in the face of COVID-19.
“United Prairie Bank offered extra wipes and hand sanitizer in Fair Square and Lowe's gave us enough sanitizer to have all over the fair and for any of our vendors who may have needed it,” Kozelka said. “Our teams used the sanitizing spray every day in the barns, in the Four Seasons, in the beer gardens — everywhere. These are the things we will continue to look at as we continue to grow so that we can keep our fairgrounds clean and safe for everyone.”
Though Kozelka always feels a bit melancholy at the end of a fair, he says that the way the community came together to make the fair happen will carry him through until next year.
“People say I did a great job but it’s not me — our directors did a great job, our team did a great job, all our volunteers did a great job,” Kozelka said. “Everyone who is a part of Steele County is what makes the Steele County Free Fair.”