Townships to hold elections March 8

Mar 2, 2022

Township elections throughout Steele County will take place on Tuesday, March 8, with most townships opening their polls following their annual meetings.

By ANNIE GRANLUND
annie.granlund@apgsomn.com

Voters in Steele County's 13 townships will have the opportunity to select representatives at the upcoming township elections Tuesday, March 8.

Absentee voting runs through March 7. Resident can vote absentee weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Steele County Administration Building, 630 Florence Avenue in Owatonna.

Auditor Laura Ihrke said the office will also be open to accept absentee ballots from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 5.

Running for office are:

Aurora
Supervisor: Philip Hildebrandt
Supervisor: Troy Krejci
Clerk: Alicyn Prestegard
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 7304 Austin Road, Owatonna

Berlin
Supervisor: Bradley Hagen
Clerk: Helen Schmidt
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, Second Street SE, Ellendale

Blooming Prairie
Supervisor: Bob Haberman
Clerk: Missy Anderson
Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 13324 SE 64th Avenue, Blooming Prairie

Clinton Falls
Supervisor: Dan Simon
Clerk: Susan Rypka
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 3723 North County Road 45, Owatonna

Deerfield
Supervisor: Joel Dulas
Clerk: Nicole Wacek
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 7198 50th Street NW, Owatonna

Havana
Supervisor: Dave Joachim
Clerk: Laurie Wolhart
Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4398 Havana Road, Owatonna

Lemond
Supervisor: Wayne Sommers
Clerk: Jennelle Olson
Vote from 4:30-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 7423 SW 74th Avenue, Ellendale

Medford
Supervisor: Troy Borwege
Clerk: Angie Finholdt
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 400 Central Avenue, Medford

Meriden
Supervisor: Matt Herget
Clerk: Rebecca Kubicek
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 1083 SW 92nd Avenue, Owatonna

Merton
Supervisor: Matt Keller
Clerk: Brandon Balzer
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4422 NE 60th Street, Owatonna

Owatonna
Supervisor: Dan Stursa
Clerk: Joe Elbert
Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 1334 SE 28th Street, Owatonna

Somerset
Supervisor: Jerry Ryavy
Clerk: Cindy Finch
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9028 SW 37th Avenue, Hope

Summit
Supervisor: Larry Klocek
Clerk: Andy Jewison
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 1380 East Highway 30, Ellendale