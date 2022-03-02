Clinton Falls Township Town Hall

Township elections throughout Steele County will take place on Tuesday, March 8, with most townships opening their polls following their annual meetings. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)

Voters in Steele County's 13 townships will have the opportunity to select representatives at the upcoming township elections Tuesday, March 8. 

Absentee voting runs through March 7. Resident can vote absentee weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Steele County Administration Building, 630 Florence Avenue in Owatonna.

Auditor Laura Ihrke said the office will also be open to accept absentee ballots from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 5.

Running for office are:

Aurora

Supervisor: Philip Hildebrandt

Supervisor: Troy Krejci

Clerk: Alicyn Prestegard

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 7304 Austin Road, Owatonna

Berlin

Supervisor: Bradley Hagen

Clerk: Helen Schmidt

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, Second Street SE, Ellendale

Blooming Prairie

Supervisor: Bob Haberman

Clerk: Missy Anderson

Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 13324 SE 64th Avenue, Blooming Prairie

Clinton Falls

Supervisor: Dan Simon

Clerk: Susan Rypka

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 3723 North County Road 45, Owatonna

Deerfield

Supervisor: Joel Dulas

Clerk: Nicole Wacek

Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 7198 50th Street NW, Owatonna

Havana

Supervisor: Dave Joachim

Clerk: Laurie Wolhart

Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4398 Havana Road, Owatonna

Lemond

Supervisor: Wayne Sommers

Clerk: Jennelle Olson

Vote from 4:30-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 7423 SW 74th Avenue, Ellendale

Medford

Supervisor: Troy Borwege

Clerk: Angie Finholdt

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 400 Central Avenue, Medford

Meriden

Supervisor: Matt Herget

Clerk: Rebecca Kubicek

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 1083 SW 92nd Avenue, Owatonna

Merton

Supervisor: Matt Keller

Clerk: Brandon Balzer

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4422 NE 60th Street, Owatonna

Owatonna

Supervisor: Dan Stursa

Clerk: Joe Elbert

Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 1334 SE 28th Street, Owatonna

Somerset

Supervisor: Jerry Ryavy

Clerk: Cindy Finch

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9028 SW 37th Avenue, Hope

Summit

Supervisor: Larry Klocek

Clerk: Andy Jewison

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 1380 East Highway 30, Ellendale

