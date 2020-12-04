Area schools have seen an uptick in students failing their classes and a dip in attendance during distance learning as school districts wrap up their first quarter of the school year.
School officials have said that distance learning isn't ideal, but necessary given the current state of the pandemic. Many schools began the year in either in-person and hybrid learning models, but have switched to distance learning full time without an expectation of returning to the classroom until January at the earliest.
Blooming Prairie and Medford school districts have seen an increase in the number of students failing a class. Owatonna school staff are figuring out ways to engage with students who haven't attended school online. The Faribault school district didn't return a request for comment.
“We’ve about doubled our Fs from last year’s first quarter. We had about 12% of kids with Fs last year and this year we have about 24,” Blooming Prairie High School Principal John Worke told the school board, adding that the increase was to be expected given the situation.
Worke said school staff are connecting with students differently this year, making sure to put in the extra effort to link with students. Prior to this year, Worke said he would go around and touch base with students who were failing classes, but this year they’re taking these failures more seriously with paperwork and by connecting with students and their parents. He hopes this approach will help students succeed and determine how to improve the distance learning experience.
Blooming Prairie Superintendent Chris Staloch praised the extra effort by Worke and staff to connect with students learning from home. Staloch believes through these connections, the district can get students and families to understand the importance of staying involved during distance learning.
As for attendance, Staloch says the district has experienced some issues with students not logging on during distance learning days, but believes staff are doing what they can to help students succeed. He adds that students in grades seven through 10 have to check in every hour with their teacher as well as be logged onto their digital learning platform.
“We are trying to be as normal with our hours and our learning experience outside of school as we would be inside of school,” Staloch said.
Staloch says he is grateful for the hard work his staff has put in every day and their ability to make the best out of any situation. Blooming Prairie staff is looking forward to the day when students can return to the building, he said.
Blooming Prairie isn’t the only Steele County school to see students challenged while distance learning.
According to Medford High School Principal Kevin Babcock, the school has a 4-5% increase in the amount of students failing a class compared to this time last year. While some of it goes back to the attendance piece, Babcock points out that with distance learning there isn’t a lot hand holding and students are expected to manage their own time, which is difficult for some.
Babcock praised his staff's work with struggling students. Medford documents students who are not attending online learning and are failing classes, and Babcock reaches out to students and parents to try to solve these issues.
Medford Superintendent Mark Ristau said attendance was more of an issue last spring, compared to this fall.
“It is something that we are keeping an eye on,” Ristau said. “I wouldn't say it's an emergency or anything like that.”
He added that it really comes down to student engagement and finding ways to keep students interested and wanting to attend online classes. The district saw more non-attendances during distance learning days.
“We do see some decline in attendance when distance learning happens and that’s just natural because there’s just more things for kids to want to do while they are at home,” Babcock said. “It's unfortunate because it’s hard to control.”
The Medford school district has recently been able to open up its daycare services to more families, and thus double the number of kids at their daycare. This is significant because the kids who attend daycare will be doing their online schooling there and have an adult nearby to make sure they stay on track.
Ristau said the district is constantly learning more about how to best implement distance learning, tweaking plans as they further navigate this somewhat new style of learning.
Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad said the district’s attendance has been pretty good, although he admits there are still some technical difficulties during remote learning through no fault of anyone.
On the occasion where students aren’t attending instruction, school administrators and support staff are reaching out to students to determine their needs and figure out ways to improve engagement.
Elstad said Owatonna Public Schools saw a “moderately higher” failing rate at the middle and high school levels last spring, which he attributes to students and staff being new to the concept of distance learning and the unfamiliarity with digital formats. The increase had a more specific impact on English language learners who had a hard time adjusting to the physical cues needed to master another language.
The Owatonna school district has an existing credit recovery program, which Elstad said will likely be put to more use this year.
“I would say because of COVID it's probably put a little bit more emphasis on credit recovery because we have some students last year that just did not complete the course work because of distance learning,” Elstad said.
He added that the district will continue to focus on student understanding of content and make adjustments where needed.