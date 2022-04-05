Don't let the name fool you — the experience will be far from "rotten."
After being postponed in 2020 due to the large cast, the curtain is about to raise at Little Theatre of Owatonna for the spring production of "Something Rotten!"
The musical is set during the peak of Renaissance England in the 1590s where two brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom are itching to write a famous play to outshine the current fan favorite known as "The Bard." When a local prophet, or in this version's case, prophetess predicts a future of song, dance and acting, Nick and Nigel attempt to produce the world's very first musical.
Director Jeffrey Jackson said he is excited to take on the large scale production after having been involved in smaller ones throughout the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. This being the fourth musical he has directed, he said this production will be a fun show with great music and better dancing — though he admits there will be no dance sequence cameo for him this time.
"I'm feeling the insanity," Jackson laughed. "I always say I'm never doing another musical, but then I get the itch again after a couple years and I forget how stressful the last one was."
Heather Burke has been cast as Nostradamus, the soothsayer who provides a telling of the future to the brothers. The role is traditionally played by a male, however Burke said she is excited to bring some physical humor to the role as a woman.
"Nostradamus isn't necessarily the best soothsayer around and almost gets the predictions correct," Burke laughed. "But he, or in my case she, is a bit loony and ends up getting thrown into this whole situation after Nick comes looking for answers of Shakespeare's next play. The character is really fun to portray."
Styling a cast of of 25 actors and dancers has been no easy feat. Norma Louis, one of several costume designers for the production, said the crew have been hard at work ensuring the 16th century comes to life, with vibrant and flashy attire that appears straight out of the renaissance.
"We've got a good selection of costumes in house, some that are borrowed from other nearby theaters and many of us have been sewing collars, cuffs and hats for the puritan ladies," Louis said. "It's been like a treasure hunt, and we've all worked together as a team to make it all come together."
Megan Proft has joined the likes of the production to choreograph the more than 20 musical numbers in the show. She said she opted to "start from scratch" with the dance numbers instead of modeling most of the dancing from the Broadway renditions of the musical.
"There's several nods to other musicals throughout the show," Proft said. "It's been a fun challenge to include as many references as possible."
As an Owatonna native and someone who has been heavily involved in theater and dancing since she was a child, Proft commended the cast and crew on their dedication to making the production as fun and exciting as possible.
"They're all just amazing," Proft gushed. "I got the call from Jeffrey in 2020 about doing this show and I was so excited. And now, two years later, it's finally happening."
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on April 24 and May 1.
Tickets are available online at www.littletheatreofowatonna.org/buy-tickets/ and at Tri M Graphics. Phone-in orders at the LTO Box Office and will be available at the door prior to each performance. Adult ticket price is $17; student ticket price is $14.