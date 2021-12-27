For the last few weeks, many community members have been calling and walking through the doors at Community Pathways of Steele County to say their farewells to co-executive directors Nancy Ness and Maureen Schlobohm as they are set to retire this week.
Schlobohm reflected on her years with Community Pathways and the impacts she has felt since she joined the organization in July of 2015.
“The people I’ve connected with over the years have been so special to me,” Schlobohm said. “Many people have talked about the impact I’ve made on their lives, but sometimes I feel like their stories have had a bigger impact on me than I ever could have on them.”
Though Schlobohm said she doesn’t have any major plans for her retirement, she plans to use the time to spend with her grandson, family, friends and be outdoors as much as possible.
“For someone who loves being outdoors, January isn’t the most ideal time for retirement,” Schlobohm laughed. “But spring and summer will come around again, and I plan to spend as much time as possible connecting with friends that I have almost been forced to neglect for the last few years.”
Both Schlobohm and Ness said that in the nonprofit world, workers must have a support system in place because hours get long, and there’s a lot of demand on time after traditional working hours.
“You don’t do a job like this to get rich,” Ness said. “That’s not what this is about, and our spouses have often come to volunteer and help us when we get overwhelmed.”
During their collective time at Community Pathways, both women reflected on some of their fondest memories. Both stating that it’s clear to see the impact they’ve been able to make with the organization and the community they serve.
Schlobohm said she is incredibly grateful for the memories and the connections she’s made and one of the hardest parts of retiring and leaving is having to leave that behind. They recalled one man who would come to the building almost every day, simply because it became part of his routine.
“Even during COVID when we were shut down, he would still come and sit outside in his truck,” Schlobohm said. “We would take turns going out to say hello and check on him.”
“Those are the things that you take with you when you’re in the nonprofit world,” Ness said. “ It’s those moments and the people that you never forget. I certainly won’t forget.”
Unlike Schlobohm, Ness said she has plenty of plans in the works for her retirement. Firstly, she plans on having a Lord of the Rings-themed retirement party toward the end of January. For the party, she plans to decorate each room of her house as a different iconic places in Middle Earth from the saga.
“I plan to start being creative again and taking the time to make sculptures out of different media and go outside,” Ness said. “I come from a family of rock hunters so my siblings and I plan to travel around rock hunting at least twice a year too. Life is an adventure and I plan to take advantage of it.”
Ness is also skilled in silversmithing and creating stained glass. She’s traveled to many spots in the United States to go rock hunting and plans to go back to South Dakota, Arkansas and Montana, which, according to her, is one of her favorite places to hunt.
Both Ness and Schlobohm agree that they are thankful to have been a part of Community Pathways during some of the biggest milestones since its inception.
“From the merger to the common data place and whole in the wall. It has been amazing to see how it has evolved,” Ness said. “That’s part of the wanderlust of this organization to me. It shows just how the community is really engaged in what we do here and they just get it. They understand it’s not just clothing and food. It is moral support, friendship, kindness, smiles and hugs.”
Both women say that the organization is in good hands with the new executive director, Dom Korbel, who started in the position last week.
“I think I can speak for Nancy, Dom and I when I say we all feel we were meant to be here,” Schlobohm said. “Somewhere in our paths at one time or another lead us right here and Nancy and I can agree that the organization is in good hands and we are excited to see where Dom takes it.”