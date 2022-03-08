Founder visits OHS diversity group 2 decades after inception

In the 90s, a student at Owatonna High School founded Mixed Roots, a club that aimed to foster diversity by bringing students with multi-racial and multicultural backgrounds together to celebrate their respective cultures, but also to work with school staff and administration to address the issues of prejudice, racism and discrimination that some students were experiencing at the time.
Holly Choon Hyang Bachman was surprised to learn, after getting a Google alert, that the group she founded years earlier was still an active group at OHS.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Bachman said. “I had lost touch with the group when I moved away and started the foundation. I was so surprised and happy to see that it was still there as a cultural diversity group.”
Bachman recently returned to her Owatonna roots and visited the current group and met with administration staff to coordinate and announce the "The Mixed Roots Scholarship."
"I wanted to implement this scholarship, because this is where it all started for me," Bachman said. "I want to leave behind a legacy and to inspire future generations of high school students to continue to embrace and create a vision of where Mixed Roots can bring the spirit of identity, diversity and unity."
The Mixed Roots Scholarship will recognize and award $1,000 to two OHS students who have excelled in their work in education, diversity and the greater community.
Bachman hopes that in time the number of scholarships awarded to OHS students will increase to five on an annual basis and expand outside of Minnesota as well.
Jeremy Wood is a co-advisor for the group who began shortly after his first year of teaching in 2018.
“I began voluntarily advising a student-led group called D.I.G. whose focus was to create and promote an inclusive culture within our building by discussing and attempting to collectively navigate the systemic and social hurdles that students of color and other marginalized individuals often face,” Wood said. “As an educator and a person, equity and inclusion are both deeply held values of mine, so I wanted to become an ally for students and support them in whatever way I could.”
Nearing the end of that school year, Wood learned of Mixed Roots. Both groups are similar in the aspects of promoting culture and inclusion. The main difference being Mixed Roots often celebrates cultural diversity, whereas D.I.G addresses systemic issues with conversation and supportive action. Unlike many groups within the school, there are no titled roles, such as president and vice president. One member, Samira Ismail, said this is because the group is one team and everyone strives to work together.
Ugbad Mohamed is a junior at the high school, who is involved in both Mixed Roots and D.I.G. since her freshman year of high school.
“I joined Mixed Roots, because I think it’s very important to learn about other cultures and be very open minded about others,” Mohamed said. “I believe diversity and inclusion are important in school and in general, because it brings creativity to the table and creates understanding between different cultures and ethnicities, and you will have cultural awareness.”
Throughout the month of February, the students were working on celebrating Black History month by decorating doors of classrooms in the building and adorning the commons area with banners and images of student statements in regards to what black history means to them, according to Wood. Each week, an announcement was made to the school highlighting important figures in black history.
In 2020, Mixed Roots planned on having a Multicultural Celebration event highlighting various cultures in the community and allowing those outside of these cultures to learn about and garner new appreciation for them according to Mohamed.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that event had to be canceled. Last year, the group was able to host the event, but it was on a much smaller scale than the initial plans for the previous year.
However, the celebration is set to be back and bigger than ever this year for a date yet to be determined. Wood said the goal is to host the event similarly to the plans they laid out in 2020 and include guest speakers from the community, in addition to celebrations of the different cultures throughout the community.
“The importance of having groups of this nature in schools cannot be understated — it’s immeasurable,” Wood said. “The lives of students, educators, and the community at large stand to be countlessly enriched by the opportunity we have to embrace our diverse populations, form inclusive and supportive relationships, and listen to the voices and perspectives of individuals that have frequently gone unheard.”