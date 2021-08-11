The Owatonna High School Class of 1989 raised money in memory of one of their own.
Michael Connor died unexpectedly in November after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 49 years old. The funds raised were donated to the Owatonna Little Theatre – a place near and dear to Connor's heart – and was then funneled directly to the Raise the Curtain Campaign.
The class of ‘89 was a close-knit group, with many of the roughly 300 graduates eventually returning to Owatonna later in life, including Connor and his close friend Dave Effertz.
"We came back to our roots and realized it’s a great place to be," said Effertz. "I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”
After Connor’s passing, the class’ Facebook group began to reminisce. His classmates wanted to do something to honor him and the idea to raise money was brought up. They soon learned about the LTO’s fundraiser and thought the timing was divine.
“We [raised the funds] fairly quickly,” said Effertz, who is also the treasurer for the class, adding that it was great to see people he hadn’t talked to in years dropping off checks and sending money. “It galvanized the class,."
Connor’s parents, Pete and Sheila Connor, matched the funds raised by the group and thanked them for their kindness and generosity. Between the family and the class, the total donation came out to be $3,500.
The Connors said their son was always interested in the arts. In high school he was involved in choir, theater and publications like the yearbook and school paper. He expressed interest in becoming a photographer at age 16.
After graduating, Connor went to school for photography and became a staff member at the Winona School of Photography in Des Plaines, Illinois. His parents remember how Connor's camera never left his side.
“He was bright, full of ideas and very approachable. He could engage in a variety of conversations,” said Pete Connor.
“He had a sense of humor that would blow your mind,” said Sheila Connor.
The couple also said that their son was a passionate father to his own son, William.
Michael Connor was active at the LTO, thus inspiring his classmates' donation. He had been cast in several plays with the community theater including Fruitcakes, Gypsy and The Foreigner. He was also a part of productions at other theaters in the area.
His photography was also well-known throughout the Owatonna arts community, including the iconic photograph of the late Sharon Stark that hangs outside the LTO box office. The photo was included in the designation for the naming of the LTO’s auditorium and the Forever Fund created in her honor, recognizing the instrumental role Stark played in the origins of LTO. Stark died in 2018 after a brief battle with cancer.
To commemorate Connor and his own contributions, the LTO named a seat after him in Sharon Stark Auditorium. His parents chose seat C15, C for their last name. The arm of the chair will be adorned with Connors’s name as well as a rendering of a camera.
Raise the Curtain
The LTO’s Raise the Curtain Campaign is a fundraiser set up for a rigging and light project necessary for the theater to continue operating. In June, they hosted an online auction bringing in just over $7,000.
The LTO recently announced that the Wenger Corporation has agreed to match donations up to $200,000. Victoria Bartkowiak, LTO executive secretary, said that they’re “extremely grateful” for the generosity and support from the Wenger Corporation.
The total investment goal for the Raise the Curtain Campaign is $400,000.
A fundraising event is planned for November as part of the All Together Now! - A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre International. Bartkowiak said to keep an eye on the website and Little Theatre of Owatonna Facebook page for more information.