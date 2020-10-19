An Owatonna man who allegedly tried to stab a woman at a local bar has been formally charged in State District Court.
Eloy Tarango, 41, was charged Monday with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that took place on Saturday at an Owatonna establishment.
According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Owatonna Police Department responded to call of a man being “knocked out” at 10:26 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, an employee of the business turned over a folding knife to the officers and advised them that a man involved in the incident was waiting to speak to them.
The man told officers he was sitting with his wife when Tarango began harassing him and trying to entice a fight, according to the complaint. The man said he punched Tarango in the face “two or three times” when he saw Tarango pull out a knife. He told officers Tarango then started swinging the knife at the man’s wife, and the man kicked Tarango in the face knocking him out.
The wife of the man confirmed the series of events with the officers.
The couple did not know Tarango prior to the incident, according to court documents.
Tarango has a long criminal history, including a 2018 felony conviction in Steele County for third-degree assault resulting in substantial bodily harm.
Judge Joseph Bueltel set bail without conditions for Tarango at $50,000. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 28.