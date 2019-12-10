BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The Blooming Prairie City Council finalized the city’s 2020 budget and property tax levy at its Monday meeting, bringing the overall levy increase down to 4.8% from an initial 6% projection in September.
General governmental fund expenditures are slated to total $2,062,757, while revenues should come out to $2,067,241. City Administrator Andrew Langholz said the estimated surplus in next year’s budget will be used to recoup some losses the city sustained this year, due in part to an abnormal amount of snow.
“We had extra maintenance that was required and hours that were required, so those all contributed to pushing certain line items of the budget over what they were expected to be,” he explained, of the city’s 2019 expenditures. “We’d just recoup some of the losses from this year.”
In total, general fund expenditures — which include operating costs, debt service payments and capital equipment expenses — are set to increase $56,000 from 2019, which Langholz said is due in large part to this year’s street reconstruction project.
Since the council’s approval of a preliminary budget in September, Langholz told officials at the Dec. 9 meeting that there have been few changes to next year’s numbers. The levy increase went down over one percentage point in large part due to a personnel change within the Blooming Prairie Police Department.
According to Langholz, a full-time employee reduces his time to 32 hours a week, and was replaced in his former role by a part-time employee who has a lower salary. This swap resulted in an $8,000 decrease in the projected police department budget.
The city administrator told officials that some money had also been moved around to provide a $3,000 increase in the projected capital outlay budget. In an interview, he noted that this would go toward a police squad car, public utilities truck and other general equipment expenses in the coming year.
“Those are our two biggest expenditures,” Langholz said, of the vehicles. “Otherwise, we’ll just be looking at keeping that fund healthy.”
The increase of 4.8% over last year’s property tax levy comes out to a $769,460 total contribution from the city’s residents. Roughly a third of this will go towards repaying past bonds, including three street projects and the recently-constructed ambulance station on the south end of town.
Langholz said the city hadn’t broken it down in terms of what the increase would mean for an average household. Steele County Assessor William Effertz noted that — in total — the single-family residential tax base in Blooming Prairie would be seeing a 7.1% in its contribution to all agencies from 2019.
“That’s pretty much due to market increases. Their values are going up faster than the rest of the property types like apartments, commercial and industrial,” Effertz added.
This year also marked the county’s physical inspection of the homes in Blooming Prairie, which the assessor’s office conducts every five years. This data won’t impact taxes until 2021, and Effertz said it typically doesn’t uniformly affect property values one way or the other.
“Going on inspection helps us to equalize, which means some properties may go down and some may go up,” he explained. “We’re just saying that 2,000-square-foot homes built in the same timeframe and in the same condition should be valued equally.” He added that in years without physical inspections, when property values are determined more by sales and market forces, there tends to be more uniformity in the changes.
Still, Effertz added that if people have seen a sharp increase in property taxes this year due to their home’s revaluation, there are assistance programs available through the Minnesota Department of Revenue that can possibly help. For more information, visit www.revenue.state.mn.us/property-tax-refund. He also encouraged Steele County residents to call the assessor’s office at 507-444-7435 with any questions, and noted that they are the primary contact for any appeals.
In addition to property tax revenues, Blooming Prairie is also set to receive a sharp increase in the amount of annual Local Government Aid from the state. That income will jump roughly $21,000 from last year, coming out to $737,357 total.
While Langholz noted that this was a larger increase than usual, in a memo to city officials he cautioned against getting too reliant on state aid — another reason for keeping the projected surplus in the budget. Over the past six years, Langholz told city council members that Blooming Prairie has had three surpluses, one deficit and two on-budget cycles.