Graduating high school comes with some big decisions for students, with many often feeling the pressure to decide a career path before they even have their diplomas in hand.
Brian Coleman, career navigator for the Owatonna Public Schools Career Pathways program, has teamed up with Lydia Yahnke, adult programs coordinator with Owatonna Community Education, to bring a special event to students and local employers to explore careers in various trades.
“Bringing awareness to the trades is important for my work in Owatonna,” Yahnke said. “The trades industry is a huge part of our community, and I think those opportunities to make long-lasting and fulfilling careers in the trades often get ignored.”
A grant was received to offer hands-on training for adult students that are part of the manufacturing pathway class. A member of the team knew of a company based out of New Ulm, and felt a collaboration with them would be fitting.
Established in 2017, Big Ideas Inc. was founded with the idea of offering people the opportunity to learn about technical and soft skills needed to excel in trades. Along with offering specialized in person classes at their New Ulm location, the company offers a mobile learning tab that can easily travel to various locations and includes simulation elements in welding, excavation and industrial paint, as well as a Virtual Reality (VR) simulator that allows users to explore more than 20 trade occupations.
Using both augmented and virtual reality software, learners are able to get hands-on experience and practice in different careers. They can learn what skills they already possess, and which skills are required to take their learning to the next level by learning basic introductions to the different trades as well as beginning-to-end experiences to dig a trench, melting metal without the heat and the art of industrial painting.
“The number of students that have shown interest in a career in the trades is significantly more than I’ve seen in the past,” Coleman said. “They realize they can go into the trades and have a fulfilling and successful career, and they’re beginning to invest in themselves.”
Not only will this event benefit students, but employers will be able to have a table to share information about their trade with participants to help them in discovering their passion.
“It’s great to highlight the trades and to showcase how important they are in our everyday lives,” Coleman said. “Sometimes we don’t talk much about the trade schools, and I think this will give students and the community an opportunity to get to know the trades better.”
The Career Exploration: Trades for a Day event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at the Owatonna Community Education building. More than 100 students are anticipated to participate, and community members will also be welcome to check out and experience the Big Ideas Mobile Learning Lab.
Both Coleman and Yahnke are holding registration for local trades-based employers that would like to participate in helping more students find their passion.
If employers are interested in being part of the day, they are encouraged to reach out to Coleman at bcoleman@isd761.org or Yahnke at lyahnke@isd761.org.