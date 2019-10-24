OWATONNA — What started off as an easy way to bring the community together on Halloween quickly turned into an Owatonna tradition. The annual Trick or Treat Trail, hosted by Owatonna Parks and Recreation, is scheduled to return for its sixth year of spooky shenanigans on Saturday.
“We started it mostly because there wasn’t really a bigger Halloween event in Owatonna at the time,” said Jessica Abrahams with Parks and Rec. “Now there are several that people can go to, which is great!”
While churches, businesses, and civic groups have embraced the kooky charm of Halloween in recent years, Abrahams said that the Trick or Treat Trail has continually drawn larger and larger crowds each year. Because the weather is forecast to be ideal for soliciting snacks, Abrahams expects the turnout to be a couple of thousand individuals.
Because of the popularity of the event, Abrahams said that they decided to move locations that will allow for more space and, most importantly, more parking. After two years at Manthey Park, the Trick or Treat Trail will be relocated to the Steele County Fairgrounds. Abrahams said that the fair staff has been great to partner with, adding that Steele County Free Fair mascots Steely and Stella will be making an appearance on the day of the event.
“Another nice thing about having it there is that we’ve been able to partner a little bit with the Steele County History Center,” Abrahams stated. “The Village of Yesteryear will have some things going on at the same time as our event like a craft in the Dunnell House, a scavenger hunt around the Village, and a photo opportunity in their gazebo.”
“This is just a really nice Halloween event where people can get outdoors and interact with some of the local businesses,” she added as she explained the design of the event.
The Trick or Treat Trail will be lined with 49 booths from local businesses who will be handing out candy as well as a variety of marketing materials such as flyers and coupons. Abrahams stated that one business, Harland’s Tire and Auto Center, even plans to give away two bikes during the event.
The booths will be set up along Leisure Lane near the barns on the fairgrounds with a Woof or Treat trail jutting off. Abrahams said the Woof or Treat trail, which is returning to the event for the second year, gives those without children a fun chance to celebrate the kitschy holiday.
“We’ve invited different pet vendors to come and hand out pet treats and products,” she added. “There will also be a pet costume contest at 3 p.m. where we’ll give away Fleet Farm gift cards to the winners.”
For the human kids at the event, Abrahams said that there will be face painting, kiddie train rides, bounce houses, and Hasse’s Family Petting Zoo providing a variety of farm animals.
“We just really like to get people outdoors so this is a great event to bring the community together,” Abrahams said. “It’s also a chance to have our local businesses interact with the people they serve.”
The sixth annual Trick or Treat Trail will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Steele County Fairgrounds. The event is free and open to the public.