Blooming Prairie and Medford schools have joined Owatonna in their decision to prolong distance learning through the new year as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
On Monday night, the Medford School Board held a special meeting to discuss the extension, the local case rate and cases within the district. The original plan was to have students return to school following Thanksgiving break, but now students will distance learn through at least Jan. 8.
The tentative goal for Medford students to resume in-person learning is Jan. 11. In the meantime, school officials will monitor case rates and other data to determine if it is indeed safe to return. Superintendent Mark Ristau said they will make a final decision by the first week in January.
The plan to continue with distance learning was made in part to provide consistency for students, parents and staff, especially as the next holiday season approaches, when COVID-19 could further spread as families gather. Time and time again, educators have stressed the importance of maintaining as much consistency as possible because that’s when students perform best. The board briefly entertained the idea of returning to a hybrid model on Dec. 7, but then decided against it.
“We all know the ideal situation is to be back and that's what we can hope for,” school board Chair Jackie Berg said. “I just think it's mass chaos for the teachers to try and juggle both (distance learning and in-person learning) at this point.”
Many members of the board acknowledged the extra burden this decision would place on parents. Several others highlighted the obstacles distance learning poses to staff and students, adding that this model isn’t easy for them either.
As of Monday, Medford schools have a handful of positive cases and several people quarantining or waiting for test results, which comes as the number of cases across the state continue to rise. Steele County’s most recent 14-day case rate was 151.87 cases per 10,000 residents, which is up from last week’s report of 89.7 and dramatically up from two weeks ago at 41.99. The rates are predicted to go up even more over the next few weeks, as the data used by the Minnesota Department of Health to calculate the case rate lags, Ristau said.
Blooming Prairie schools have also extended their distance learning through the new year, with the hope of returning in the second week of January.
“But we will be keeping a close eye of the health status of our community and our county,” Blooming Prairie Superintendent Chris Staloch said.
The district notified families of the extension on Tuesday morning.
Owatonna schools extended their distance learning last week, with a tentative return date of Jan. 11.
In neighboring Rice County, the 14-day case rate was 203.76 cases per 10,000 residents. Weeks ago, the Faribault school district moved into a distance learning model, with plans to stick to the model through winter break. Like other schools in the area, the district struggled with staffing issues leading in part to their decision to switch.
In-person or hybrid learning in Faribault will continue after winter break, contingent on multiple data points. The district’s Incident Command Center (ICC) team will consider the data to determine when it safe to return to school. The ICC is made up of a group of administrators, teachers, staff, school board members and public health officials, according to the Faribault school website.
Gov. Tim Walz has yet to give more guidance on extracurricular activities, which previously had been put on hold through Dec. 18. Many Steele County school officials have told the People’s Press that they hope more guidance from the governor will be announced in the coming weeks.