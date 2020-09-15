Since the late 1980s, no one in Owatonna has had to feel along on the holidays, thanks to the community dinners that serve upward of 1,000 people on both Thanksgiving and Christmas.
This year, however, that may not be the case.
“Due to the current situation we’re in, we just can’t get the crowd together that we normally have for Thanksgiving,” said Mike Meyer, co-organizer of the community dinners hosted at the Owatonna VFW, as he and fellow organizer Joe Falteysek announced the cancelation of the 2020 Thanksgiving dinner. “We want to keep the option open for Christmas, but that is all going to depend on what happens with COVID.”
Due to the current constraints on gatherings and establishments in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the VFW would only be able to seat about 160 people for the community dinner at one time — a far cry from the typical 300 guests enjoying their meals with one another at any given time during the two seatings. Falteysek said it would also be near impossible to even follow all the current guidelines that dictate allowing people to enter in one door and out another.
“It was a really difficult decision,” Falteysek said. “But ultimately we didn’t have much of a choice.”
The 2019 community dinners were the first dinners the two men organized together, stepping in after longtime organizers Mike and Trudy Pierce announced their retirement in 2018. The Pierces took over for Virginia Stirens, who started the community dinner at the KC Hall.
While Meyer and Falteysek hope restrictions will be eased and the pandemic will be less of a risk come Christmas, they said they aren’t convinced that will be the case. Though they briefly considered having the dinners as a delivery-only option, Meyer said it would be too difficult to accurately prepare the correct amount of food for that type of event.
“The real purpose of the dinners is to bring all of us together,” Meyer said. “It needs to be in person so people can be together and socialize and not feel alone.”
Falteysek agreed with Meyer, adding that the dinners brought in a lot of happy faces that made the weeks-worth of work entirely worth it.
“I know a lot of families depend on these dinners, and we just want to apologize to them,” Falteysek said. “We also want to think them for coming in the past and hope that we can be together again for Christmas.”