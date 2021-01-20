The Blooming Prairie School Board moved forward with the Zumbro Education District's new facility and heard about the school district's progress toward its annual goals on Tuesday.
The board approved an updated resolution financing the ZED facility construction, which is not to exceed $16.5 million. The 61,031-square-foot building will be used to house the ZED main office, ZED South Campus, ZED Area Learning Center and Transition 2 Success programming.
The project had previously been on pause as the seven ZED member school districts struggled to come up with an agreement. Recently Blooming Prairie and five of the six other ZED members decided to move forward with the project with tentative plans to break ground this summer.
The board also welcomed new member Melissa Stoen, who took Steve Ille’s spot. Jenny Thurnau took the oath of office alongside Stoen after being reelected in November. Jon Sunde was also reelected, but not present at the meeting. Stoen will be serving on the ZED committee as the ZED facilities project moves forward.
District misses World’s Best Workforce goal, but meets another
Blooming Prairie Associate Principal Alison Mach delivered a shorter-than-normal annual World’s Best Workforce report to the board. Similar to other local school districts, the report was absent of critical data used to analyze the district’s progress due to the COVID-19 pandemic and canceled standardized testing.
The school district’s 2019-20 goal was to have 95% of children screened for prekindergarten between their third and fourth birthday. The district, however, only made it to 85%, or 54 out of 63 students. During the 2020-21 school year, they hope to screen at least 95% of their children. Mach said she will continue to communicate with new families so they know when to screen their children.
“We will also continue to promote our early childhood program by working with our pre-K and kindergarten staff to provide programming that is inclusive to all types of learners,” the report states.
But the district exceeded its graduation rate goal. In 2019, the district saw all 35 students graduate, setting a goal to see at least 90% of all students graduate in 2020. According to Mach, 47 out of 48 students (97.9%) graduated in 2020. They will continue with their goal of 90%.
Lack of data makes analysis difficult
In 2018-19, 55% of third graders met or exceeded standards on the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment Reading accountability test. With that in mind, school officials set a goal of increasing that percentage by 5% in the 2019-20 year, but the test was canceled due to the pandemic. The district will continue with the same goal for the 2021 MCA test.
“We anticipate taking the MCA this year, we will see data. I don’t know what that data is going to tell us, we might see some changes and we might not meet our goal this year,” Mach said, blaming the pandemic.
She acknowledges that educators will have to pay closer attention to the students who struggled in the distance learning model.
“When we measure overall proficiency, there has been a significant decrease in the number of third graders who are proficient in the last few years. However, when we look at overall growth, our students in grades three through six are performing at levels that are comparable to state averages,” the report states.
The report says teachers will be looking for and implementing better vocabulary and reading strategies this year. To further combat this issue, all grade level staff will meet with one another to discuss prerequisite skills and identify any gaps in the grade level curriculum. New writing curriculum has been introduced and the district will continue to focus on this weakness.
Due once again to the pandemic, the district doesn’t have data to determine if it achieved their quantitative goal in reducing the achievement gap among all groups of students. Regardless, the district will continue its effort to close the gap, by personally connecting with students and building relationships. Additionally, teachers have been sharing strategies with one another on how to help students who are struggling.
“This is going to be something we’re really going to have to focus on in the next couple of years,” Mach said of the achievement gap.
Students’ career and college readiness data was not available because of last spring’s canceled tests. The district wants at least 50% of its students who take the ACT to receive an average score or higher. The district also hopes to see a 5% increase in proficiency on the eighth grade MCA math test in 2021.
Opportunities currently offered to help students prepare for life after graduation include Postsecondary Enrollment Options, Pathway program, Student Leadership Development and Community Connections among others.
The district is also looking to decrease the number of seventh to 12th grade special education students with failing grades. An average of 26% of failing grades are special education students, sometimes with multiple failures.