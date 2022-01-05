It has been awhile since Owatonna Police Capt. Jeff Mundale has experienced the college life, but he was fully immersed in the experience for 11 weeks last fall.
Returning home just before the holidays, Mundale said he couldn’t wait to get back into his blue OPD uniform after completing the intense and exclusive course at the National FBI Academy.
“This was not just a unique experience for me personally, but really a unique one for the community,” Mundale said.
Since the academy’s first class back in 1935, only three other Owatonna Police Officers have graduated from program. Mundale is Owatonna’s fourth.
“The FBI Academy is the top police executive and leadership programs, sponsored and fully funded by the FBI, which offers challenging academic and physical fitness training,” Mundale explained. “It is a prestigious and unique special development opportunity that only 1% of all law enforcement officers will have a chance to attend.”
According to the United States Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Investigation, a total of 52,923 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it first began. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia — the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.
For Mundale, though, completing the program had very little to do with status. He went into the experience yearning to grow, but more importantly, he wanted to be able to bring back something positive to benefit his local police department and the entire Owatonna community.
After selecting his six core classes — fitness in law enforcement, psychology of leadership, emotional intelligence: communication and context, constitutional law and policing: trends, analysis and application, advanced concepts of wellness and vitality in law enforcement, and leadership in advanced investigative strategies for violent crime — Mundale said he spent every moment from Oct. 4 to Dec. 16 committed to his coursework.
“I came into the Academy with only a bachelor’s degree, so I had to take graduate level classes which demanded a lot more outside of the classroom,” Mundale said, adding he was happy to have the full support of Owatonna Police Chief Keith Hiller. “He is a big believer in continuing education, as am I, and he really set me up for more professional development, leadership training and encouraging me to get an additional master’s degree.”
Mundale is currently working on his master’s degree, which he believes he should finish within a year.
Though there were a lot of “favorites” of his experience at the National Academy, Mundale said his favorite of the six courses he took was the fitness in law enforcement, which was actually the only of the six courses that is mandatory for everyone to take.
“This is the only police training of its kind that includes the rigours of physical fitness,” Mundale said. “One of the things I want to bring back to Owatonna from my experience is to enhance our current wellness initiatives.”
A national focus on mental health
According to Mundale, the OPD already has a wellness program and initiative in place, though he feels it could be built upon. Some of his ideas certainly include physical fitness and vitality, but he would also like to bring additional focus to officers’ mental health and wellness.
“While I was [at the National Academy], two of my colleagues lost partners to suicide,” Mundale said. “Law enforcement has a higher percentage of suicide death because of the nature of the work that we do, so that would be something I want to make sure we have in place to provide officers with the right support internally.”
Mundale said peer support is also something he is becoming increasingly passionate about, especially considering the tight-knit nature of the 36-person department.
“Sometimes the support just naturally happens,” he said. “But I would like to have a more formalized program in place.”
In his 26 years of law enforcement, Mundale said he has seen the dynamics change from the stereotype of the “tough and resilient, take care of themselves officers” to dissolving the stigma surrounding mental health and asking for help.
“As we change the culture in our organization and even in our country, it’s important to know it is OK to ask for help,” said Mundale. “We are changing the stigma that this job once carried.”
The OPD currently has mandatory mental health check-ups once a year, and there is already a confidential counselor program embedded into the department that is free for the officers. Leaning on pillar six of President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing Strategies, rolled out in 2014, Mundale said doubled down on the importance of officer wellness and prioritizing that movement throughout the country.
“Officer wellness was popular in every conversation in our classrooms, I would say about 75% of the discussions had some form of that wellness element in it,” he said. “I want to continue to develop and enhance our own program, especially with peer support.”
Now that he is back in his officer, suited up and ready to hop into his squad car whenever need be, Mundale extends an enormous amount of gratitude for the people who made it possible for him to train at the FBI National Academy.
“I have so much gratitude for the city of Owatonna, City Administrator Kris Busse, Chief Hiller and my wife for their support,” Mundale said. “It allowed me to attend this personal and professional development course.”