With only a handful of days back to school under their belt, Steele County school districts are moving forward with only recommending, not requiring, students and faculty wear masks — for now.
Recent incidents in southern Minnesota have led to other schools implementing a variety of different mask mandates. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Albert Lea last week, resulting in 42 students testing positive for the virus and 290 being quarantined, all students grades 6-12 and staff are back under a mask mandate.
In Faribault, following a transmission rate increasing in Rice County, the district will be introducing a mask mandate for all adults in district buildings beginning Friday.
Blooming Prairie, Medford, N.R.H.E.G and Owatonna, however, are remaining under the advisement that masks are strongly recommended, but not required. Medford School Board member John Anhorn said the district knows this is a "fluid policy" for now and that it is subject to change, and Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad said that while they are following the guidance of the Minnesota Department of Education, the district is also working closely with Steele County Public Health.
"Through consultation, we are able to work with our next steps and Public Health has been supportive of our plan moving forward," Elstad said during the Monday night Owatonna School Board meeting. "We have updated our air filtration systems in every building, so the air is cleaner and safer for our students and staff."
Elstad said the schools are also implementing physical distancing wherever feasible in the buildings.
Though there is no current mask mandate in the Owatonna School District, save for the federal requirement while using public transportation, students and staff are still encouraged to wear them. However, school officials have reported that in the first few days back to class, many students and staff across the district are continuing to wear masks to aid in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
To keep all of the students in the district on an in-person learning plan, the district maintains strict sanitizing protocols. Frequently used objects and surfaces are disinfected daily and social distancing is still encouraged. All students and staff are advised to continue to wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitizer. There are also protocols in place for keeping students a safe distance from each other during breakfast and lunch.
High School Principal Kory Kath said that, in this first week of school, he’s seeing many of the staff wearing masks, and throughout the week he’s noticed more and more students wearing masks.
“Student and staff health and safety is a top priority,” Kath said. “We look at the numbers every day and partner with our local health office team to ensure that, should the numbers exceed the 5% threshold, we will be able to respond quickly.”
While the district continues to monitor the schools for positive cases every day, many are wondering what will be in store should the positive cases exceed the 5% threshold. This threshold is measured by students and/or staff who have reported COVID-like symptoms or have tested positive for the virus.
Elstad said that should a school building exceed the 5% threshold, everyone in that building will be required to wear masks for “a finite amount of time.” Individuals in a school building that exceed the threshold will wear masks for two weeks while the data in that building is continuously monitored. After the two weeks, if the number of positive cases has decreased, Elstad said the mask mandate will be lifted. In the event that the positivity rate stays the same or increases, the masks mandate will be extended until the numbers start to decrease.