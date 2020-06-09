One of the unique traits of living in a small town is how deeply intertwined various aspects of life truly are. Perhaps one of the purest forms that this can be seen in is the relationship between community youth sports and local small businesses.
“Each of our associations requests the support of many of these businesses annually,” said Seth Madole, vice president of the Huskies Fastpitch Club, regarding financial contributions local businesses make to a variety of youth sport associations. “Each year as we work to obtain sponsorships to help offset the fees for participating, many of these businesses step forward to help. Some provide team meals. Others support fundraisers. Many make financial donations.”
When the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the closures of many small businesses throughout the state, the fate of the local small business community seemed to be hanging in the balance. As shops and now restaurants have slowly began to reopen, local business leaders and the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism came together to form JumpStart Owatonna as a way to support small businesses that may be hurting the most.
The program offers grants and in-kind services, and promotes local buys as small business owners start to get back on their feet after months of reduced or eliminated revenue.
Where the youth sports association comes in is how those businesses have supported them throughout the years: in dollars and cents.
“The concept is easy — small businesses have supported us for years, now is the time we show our appreciation and do what we can to help support them,” Madole said. “It just made sense for our youth sports organizations and teams, the small business community has support them throughout our normal years, so it only makes sense to reciprocate that.”
Madole led the charge to reach out to other youth sports associations and clubs, explaining to their representatives that the people who have sponsored teams and hosted fundraisers now need the help they usually provide. Unsurprised, Madole said they were able to immediately collect a sum of roughly $10,000 in contributions to the JumpStart Owatonna grant fund.
“This shows to me that people understand just how important the small businesses are to our community,” Madole said, adding that most all of the associations that contributed dipped into their general fund. “Most associations run with a bit of a surplus, so they dipped into that to help with the effort, but one thing we stressed in our ask was that we understood that there are certainly some clubs or associations who do not have the financial wherewithal and it would be too risky to contribute. We wanted people to contribute only if they were able to, because even a couple hundred dollars toward this initiative goes a long way.”
Brad Meier, Owatonna Chamber president, said that the response from the youth sports associations mirrored the support that the local businesses typically pour into the community.
“Our businesses just really want this to be a health community, and they know that with youth sports and all youth activities that they will get a great return on their contribution over the long haul for this town,” Meier said. “I think they’ve always seen that [youth activities] are just a really great thing to support and important to the overall growth of Owatonna, and this is a great opportunity for the associations to give support back in a time of need.”
Applications for the grant portion of the JumpStart program are already coming in, with the reviews to begin on Thursday. Meier said that they intend for the program to be ongoing as funds are both raised and awarde. Madole, who also sits on the JumpStart grant review committee, said that this process will be vital to keeping Owatonna the tight-knit community that it’s always been.
“These small business owners are the same people that you will see in the stands or that sponsor a little league team or donate to the Parks and Recreation programs or even host a team dinner,” Madole said. “Having these relationships is what makes this effort that much more satisfying.”