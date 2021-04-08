An Owatonna woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly sent threatening text messages to a domestic assault victim in February.
Cheyenne Marie Wocelka, 21, was charged Thursday in Steele County Court with two counts of first-degree tampering with a witness. The charges claim Wocelka intentionally attempted to coerce a person through threats of injury to provide false information concerning a crime to law enforcement and threatened to cause injury in retaliation for providing information to law enforcement concerning a crime.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna police were informed Feb. 15 by a victim in a reported domestic assault case that they were receiving threatening text messages from someone who knew the suspect. Officers reviewed messages sent by Wocelka to the victim that threatened the victim with violence if the victim did not drop the assault charges. At one point, Wocelka writes that she does not care if she goes to jail and that the victim deserved what they got, according to the report.
The victim told officers that Wocelka was also sending messages while officers were still at the victim’s house the day of the domestic assault incident.
Wocelka has no prior felony convictions in Minnesota, but according to court documents a warrant for her arrest was issued June 30 following a probation violation for a 2018 gross misdemeanor theft conviction in Steele County.
Wocelka’s first court appearance is scheduled for June 3.