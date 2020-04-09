OWATONNA — In almost 25 years of teaching, this is the first time Mark Kuklok has taken his trumpet lessons virtual.
The local instructor made the decision in late March, after Gov. Tim Walz issued a stay-at-home order for all non-essential workers and activities in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Originally set to last through April 10, the policy was recently extended until May 4 — meaning that Kuklok and other local music instructors will likely be continuing to connect online for the foreseeable future.
Working with students from elementary through high school, Kuklok said he’s been using Google Hangouts to hold lessons via video call. While he can still easily hear what musicians are working on, the biggest difference has been no longer playing together.
“In a virtual lesson, that’s really not possible because there’s a slight delay in the video,” he explained. “You have to use different strategies, and my hope is that the students will become better independent players because of this.”
Even during in-person lessons, Kuklok added that getting comfortable playing solo is often a challenge for young musicians. “Ultimately, that’s what we’re working towards no matter how we’re doing lessons,” he noted.
Abigail Hansen, who teaches piano lessons in Owatonna, also often plays with students — something that’s become less feasible through the screen. Although she’s less able to interact with them on the keys, Hansen noted that families have seemed to become more involved in children’s lessons since the switch to online meetings.
“I think COVID-19 has kind of forced parents to be more involved, because I’m not there physically,” she explained. Taking on a larger role in facilitating both regular classes and individual lessons is something that families across the state are now having to adjust to with children home from school.
With her piano lessons, Hansen said getting to see household involvement is fun for her — one student even filmed himself quizzing his mother on what he’d been learning. However, the instructor added that getting to go into individual’s homes for lessons is also an opportunity to get to know their family and connect with parents or guardians about how things are going.
Making the leap into the virtual realm has also changed slightly how Hansen is structuring her lessons — recording a video each week and then using individual video calls to follow up for a check-in and one-on-one instruction time.
“The first week, I used my phone and some rubber bands and kind of jury rigged something,” she laughed. “It worked, but then I was able to borrow my boyfriend’s camera and a tripod and speaker. The second week, I had a much higher recording quality.”
Hansen added that she sometimes splits the video into two sections — one for everyone and then a second part for more advanced players. While unable to continue building relationships in person, she noted that the occasional glitches and trial-and-error nature of virtual lessons has helped bring everyone together.
Although things have been working out so far for Hansen and Kuklok, who has also been able to do a couple online lessons with each of his students, other instructors have opted to take a hiatus from teaching during the pandemic. For Kate Harthan, a lot of her decision has to do with the instruments she teaches — especially for violin, where the importance of posture, positioning and tension make online teaching even more difficult.
“[There’s] the bow hold, pressure of the bow against the strings, straightness of the bow, left hand tension and movement along the neck,” she noted in an email, of all the physical adjustments that need to be considered when playing violin. “Particularly for that instrument, my students would not be able to play and hear me at the same time over a video.”
With most students transitioning to distance learning and families needing to make a number of adjustments to cope with the pandemic, she also noted that it’s a good time to take a break, if needed.
“I would love to keep in touch with my students and make sure they keep playing. However, it’s an awful lot of work for parents already with kids’ homework being online,” she explained.
With students home from school, Kuklok noted that his other work, doing instrument repair, has also slowed down. Typically, he has a partnership with almost 40 area schools — he’ll stop by and pick up any district- or student-owned equipment in need of fixing. Since schools closed, he said he’s been able to work with individuals — adding that he’s been in touch with local directors and might be able to continue a sort of pick-up and drop-off service in the future.
With work becoming scarcer and unemployment high around the state, Hansen noted that she’s also thankful to be able to continue doing her lessons online. “I’m thankful God has given me the opportunity to continue … I’m thankful that I’m able to be teaching still, able to still be doing what I love to do.”