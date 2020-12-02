In a matter of a few hours, the Steele County Historical Society announced that the majority of the cookies for its fundraiser have been scooped up.
An hour into the sale on Wednesday, the society reported it had already sold over 200 dozen cookies.
By 5 p.m., the society reached the 270 dozen cookies mark, with 30 dozen left to go and two hours of sale time left. The society had originally planned the sale Thursday and Friday, but they’ll reach their goal sooner than anticipated.
“When they are gone, they are gone,” said MaryAnne Higgins, the volunteer, tours and events coordinator at the Steele County Historical Society.
The pre-plated and wrapped cookies were sold for $5 each to raise money for the society. Cookies were provided by society members, according to Higgins.