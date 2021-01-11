Though it was an unusually mild start to the winter, the temperatures have dropped just in time for activity to heat up in Owatonna.
The Bold & Cold winter festival is returning for its third year, packing the last weekend of the month with winter-themed activities. While the ever popular snow sculpture exhibition and family ice fishing events will return, new events have been scheduled to keep Owatonnans busy throughout the rest of the month.
“We are excited to offer something a little bit different this year,” said Jessica Abrahams with the Parks and Recreation Department, which will be heading up the bulk of the activities. “This last year has made us look at everything a bit differently, so it’s been a good time planning for different and new events instead of just sticking to things we’ve done in the past.”
SNOWMAN CONTEST
During the month of January, people are invited to submit photos of their best snowman creations for a chance to win one of two prizes. The "Best in Snow" will be selected by a Bold & Cold panel of judges, while "People’s Choice" will be selected via a Facebook vote.
All entries must include a sign in the photo with the snowman that says “Owatonna Snowman Building Contest 2021.” Snowmen can be brought to life with accessories, colors, themes and wherever else imaginations may travel.
Entries may be submitted by email to parkrec@ci.owatonna.mn.us or posting it to the Parks and Rec Facebook page. Submission deadline is Jan. 30.
WHO MELTED FROSTY?
New this year, it’s a classic tale of whodunit as the public is asked to solve which Parks and Recreation employee finally snapped and melted Frosty the Snowman.
Miniature snowmen can be found at Mineral Springs, Morehouse and Fairgrounds parks with clues that will help lead the way to who the guilty individual may be, what weapon they used and where the crime took place.
“All of the potential weapons are things that could have melted Frosty, like a heater, a hot tub, and even hot chocolate,” Abrahams said. “And the locations all are specific to outdoor winter activities in Owatonna such as the West Hills sledding hill, the ice rinks at Morehouse Park, and the Kaplans Woods ski trail.”
Aided with the Snowman Clue Guide that can be found on the Parks and Rec website, the public can test their wit and see who can solve the mystery first by submitting their guesses online at or by sending a message to the Parks and Rec Facebook page.
Clues will be set up in the parks beginning Friday, Jan. 15 until the end of the month.
CARDBOARD SLED RACE
Calling on the summertime favorite cardboard boat race at the pool, the cardboard instead will be brought out to the West Hills sledding hill on Jan. 30 for a classic race.
Encouraging racers to get creative, “Top o’ the Hill” awards will be given to for not just the fastest sled, but the most attractive or spectacular sled as well. Races will be divided into two classes – ages 10 and under in one class and ages 11 and up in another – and each class will have two time slots with a maximum of 15 racers each.
Pre-registration is required through Parks and Rec.
FAMILY ICE FISHING
Ice fishing will return to Lake Kohlmier on Jan. 31. Parks and Rec will drill the holes and provide the poles and bait – all you need to do is catch the fish.
Everyone who registers will receive one ticket and each fish caught will earn them additional tickets for door prize drawings. A prize for the largest fish will also be awarded.
Pre-registration is required through Parks and Rec with a $5 per area fee. Areas will include two pre-drilled holes with a maximum of 25 areas per timeslot.
SNOW SCULPTURE EXHIBITION
The free community event that brings art in the form of snow sculptures is slated to begin on Jan. 22 in Central Park. Teams of friends, family, businesses and others can show off their sculpting skills with the blocks of snow provided for them.
Carvings will be finished by Jan. 28 and will remain standing for viewing purposes until they melt.