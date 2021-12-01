There are few things more visible than the construction of new buildings, and the apartments springing up throughout Owatonna are no exception. There are also few things less visible than the quiet struggle to pay rent.
According to Matt Durand of the Steele County Housing Coalition, a grassroots organization aiming to make housing costs more affordable for Steele County residents, Owatonna’s new apartments certainly do fill a need within the community — just not enough to keep up with larger economic trends. And with the majority of new apartments being market-rate, those economic trends are crucial.
Citing numbers from Minnesota Housing Partnership, a St. Paul-based nonprofit involved in affordable housing and community development throughout Minnesota, the incomes of Steele County households have not kept pace with housing costs. For the 11,000 owner households in the county — 75% of all households — home values have increased by 11% between 2000 and 2019, while owner incomes have only increased by 3% during the same period. For the 3,600 renters, the story is worse — median rent increased by 10%, from $697 to $770, between 2000 and 2019 while renter income fell by 8%, from $39,000 to $35,700, during the same period.
What that means for the renters of Steele County is that 1,700 of them — nearly half — are considered “cost-burdened,” meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing costs, which cuts into many households’ food and medicine bills. Nearly half of those households are considered “severely cost-burdened,” meaning they pay more than half their income toward housing costs.
According to Troy Klecker, community development director for the city of Owatonna and executive director of the Owatonna Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA), much of the rise in rental costs and fall in renter incomes is the result of the Great Recession. Prior to 2000, he said, the economy was booming, meaning part-time hours were plentiful and wages were higher — hopefully something many Steele County renters are beginning to see again amid businesses’ relentless clamoring for workers. After the recession, though, which began in December 2007, pauses were implemented on new construction for nearly a decade. That drove down housing supply, which drove up prices at a time when many renters were already struggling to find work and good wages.
With 10 new apartment buildings going up in the last five years in Owatonna, Klecker expressed hope that the city’s housing supply was catching up.
“Ultimately it’s a supply and demand issue, so the more units we have available, [the more] you’re gonna stabilize and possibly even bring those rents down a little bit,” Klecker said.
The quiet struggle
Being a cost-burdened renter or homeowner is not an enviable situation to find oneself in. That said, when dealing with an increasing number of residents struggling to pay for housing, the outcome is often worse.
“People tend to think of homelessness as the proverbial man under the bridge,” said Julie Anderson, executive director of Transitional Housing of Steele County. “And while that stereotype does exist, the truth is that most homeless people are actually families.”
A mother and father, living with two kids and maybe a pet, living in a car at Walmart; cost-burdened renters doubling up in crowded houses, putting everyone living there at risk of eviction for housing people not on the lease — this is what homelessness looks like in most cases. It’s also less visible.
It’s also what Anderson has seen when clients of hers have run out of affordable housing options. And with the federal eviction moratorium struck down by the Supreme Court in August, Anderson said she’s been seeing a lot more people being evicted.
After losing access to housing — or faced with the threat of losing it — many of these families are forced to stay in unstable family situations. Of the 22 families in Transitional Housing of Steele County, Anderson said, half are victims of domestic violence.
Fortunately, two of the last 10 apartment buildings that have gone up in Owatonna in the last five years — Eastgate Apartments on Cherry Street and Northgate Apartments on West Rose Street — are 36-unit buildings that were completed using tax credits to keep rents lower. And though they have income limitations for renters, the units are considered “workforce housing” and are not deeply subsidized, so decently-paid workers can still qualify to live there.
Still, Klecker said, he’s not satisfied with where things are in Owatonna.
“I do not think there is enough affordable housing,” he said, adding that much of the challenge in implementing those projects is the time it takes from the application stage to completion, which is four years in the case of tax credit projects like Eastgate and Northgate.
Indeed, according to a housing study conducted in 2020 by the city of Owatonna, 532 affordable and senior housing units are needed through 2030.
For Durand, the situation reflects a problem much bigger than within city limits.
“New construction is kind of following the market, and people that can get upgrade homes or second or third homes can and will,” he said about the new market-rate apartments going up in Owatonna. “But the fact of the matter is the American dream of owning your own home has become so hard to attain.”