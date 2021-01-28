An inmate at the Steele County Detention Center has been charged with first degree property damage after nearly $3,000 worth of damage was made in a cell.
Cody Ray Haakenson, 32, was charged Thursday in Steele County court for intentionally causing damage to physical property and reducing the value of said property by more than $1,000 measured by the cost of repair and replacement, a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 10 a Steele County Correctional Officer was performing a watch tour on the male side of the facility when he heard two loud cracks. The officer observed Haakenson throwing what appeared to be broken pieces of a sink at the window of the cell he was housed in.
Both the windows in the cell were cracked and Haakenson had appeared to have broken the sink to the point it was almost completely off the wall, according to court documents. Pieces of sink and some glass were outside of the cell.
The cost of repairing the cell windows was estimated at $2,925. The cost of repairing the sink is unknown at this time.
Haakenson’s first appearance in court is scheduled for March 15. Haakenson, who is from Dodge Center, is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center as a hold for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office for a parole violation.