OWATONNA — After one teen was killed and two others were left in life-threatening condition as a result of a New Year’s Day two-vehicle accident in southeast Minnesota, the state’s Department of Public Safety is stressing the importance of attentive driving in 2020.
Preliminary reports show there were 364 traffic deaths on Minnesota roads in 2019, compared with 381 the year prior. Seventeen-year-old Dylan Delaney of Mabel, Minnesota, died after the vehicle he was a passenger in collided with a semi on Highway 44 on the morning of Jan. 1. The 19-year-old driver and another 15-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was uninjured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Other recent fatalities in the state include a 55-year-old man who was killed in Plymouth when a semi ran a red light at an intersection and struck his vehicle, and a 33-year-old man who was killed in Pine County as we was walking near a highway and was struck by a pickup truck.
“Observation is one of the most important things when driving,” said Stephanie Ramgren, the owner of Alpha omegA Driving School in Owatonna, where she is also an instructor. “We cannot control what other motorist or pedestrians do. However, we can react to others actions if we see them happening.”
With DPS urging Minnesotans to make the New Year’s resolution to be better and safer drivers, Ramgren agrees that attentiveness is of the essence. She added that being aware of pedestrians is especially important.
“Pedestrians do not always have the right-of-way, but we cannot just run them over,” Ramgren stated as she explained the rules of the road regarding pedestrians that she teaches her students. “If we are driving in an area where there are visible pedestrians, we should reduce our speed so we have more time to react if need be. We should also be more cautious around children as they are more unpredictable than adults and they make short, fast moves.”
In 2019, 50 pedestrians were killed as a result of a motor vehicle accident, something that DPS describes as a preventable death. The number is up from 45 in 2018.
Impaired driving was also highlighted by the DPS in a press release sent Thursday, showing that at least 102 deaths from a traffic accident were alcohol-related in 2019. The DPS showed that overall DWI arrests were up last year, going from 26,825 in 2018 to 27,975 arrests in 2019, a 4% increase.
“The fact that we see those numbers going up does cause us some concern,” said Mike Hanson, director of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety. “There is no reason for us to arrest nearly 28,000 Minnesotans for DWI.”
According to the DPS report, law enforcement across the state made 138 DWI arrests from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve through 6 a.m. New Year’s Day, compared to 111 during New Year’s Eve 2018. There were an additional 49 DWI arrests by 6 a.m. on Jan. 2.
For Ramgren, who has been a driving instructor since purchasing the school in 2012, she feels the biggest cause for alarm in bad driving habits is still with distracted driving, something the state has been fighting to change with the implementation of the hands-free law that went into effect in August.
“I am hopeful that the more people are stopped and tickets for distracted driving then the less people will do it,” Ramgren said. “Cell phones make life easy, but on the road they are simply a bad habit. No phone call or text is more important than a person’s life.”
The DPS shows that at least 27 deaths due to a traffic accident in 2019 are known to be distraction-related.