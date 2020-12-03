Three Owatonna High School students have started their own businesses, learning important life skills while they pursue a creative passion.
Their products are currently for sale at the Steele County Historical Society’s gift shop. Ava Hess officially started her small business Art Avie Co, which offers a variety of handmade greeting cards, a few months ago. Business duo Julia Christenson and Alyssa Schmidt have been making and selling their own jewelry under their small business -- J&A Products.
Birthday, Christmas, sympathy and greeting cards are among the designs offered by Hess. The 16-year-old hopes to have more options and designs in each category in the future.
“In a few weeks I’m going to be offering on Etsy some New Year's cards for 2021,” Hess said.
Hess said she started hand drawing greeting cards when she was 12, first selling them to family and friends. It wasn’t until this past July that she truly pursued the work as a business. With the help of her dad, she started researching the various aspects of running a business, pricing and necessary equipment. With extra time this summer because of the pandemic, Hess said she was able to focus more on starting her small business and get to work.
“I was kind of getting anxious to do something with that time and so it was a really good way to spend my time,” Hess said.
Hess was also inspired in part to start her own company after witnessing the business endeavors of her friend Christenson with J&A Products. J&A Products sells a variety of handmade bracelets, necklaces and earrings. Christenson and Schmidt said they are also willing to do custom orders.
Christenson and Schmidt, juniors at Owatonna High School, first got into jewelry making as a hobby, making jewelry as gifts for their friends. After receiving encouragement from others to sell their products, they began their business. First displaying their jewelry in a local store, the girls moved on to selling at the farmers’ market. Today they sell their items in Owatonna, Waseca and Blooming Prairie.
For the two, making jewelry is a relaxing way to express their creativity. They draw inspiration from a variety of subjects, including other jewelry they see.
“Honestly I could literally look at flowers and think of a necklace, if I’m walking in the park and I see flowers I’ll think that looks like a rose quartz stone,” Schmidt said. “It kind of comes from everywhere.”
Seeing the positive reaction to their creations by customers and peers is one of the many highlights of being a creator.
Using an app, Hess designs her cards using digital pens, pencils and calligraphy brushes. Piecing together the different design elements Hess then prints the cards, cuts and preps them for sale.
Hess has been drawing for as long as she can remember, but the last few years she has been honing her passion for handwriting and calligraphy. With her past card making-experience, Hess felt it was best to begin selling only greeting cards for now. However, she hopes to one day sell art prints and possibly stickers, although she’d want to do more research before expanding.
“As far as the future of the business I want to at some point have international shipping for my Etsy,” Hess said.
While Hess has her Etsy up and running, Christenson and Schmidt have decided to shy away from virtual sales, at least for now. With their business being a partnership, they felt online sales may be more difficult to handle. Regardless, they say they hope to eventually sell more products off of their Instagram page. Farmers’ markets in the summer keep them busy, so virtual sales may be more of an option in the winter.
Running a small business has allowed the girls to practice many skills they can take into other areas of their life and into their future professions. For Hess, the experience taught her about finances and how to manage funds responsibly.
“It’s taught us so many things, like marketing strategy, it's taught us face-to-face sales, just so many little things that you don't realize goes into a business,” Schmidt said.
The duo said they have developed a greater appreciation for the amount of work small businesses put into their products. They, too, have learned about the behind the scenes of running a business, such as keeping track of how much they make each month and monitoring inventory. Despite the work, they said they enjoy the flexibility of having their own business and the freedom to experiment with different styles.
“It's just really nice to have it in our own hands and do it on our own time," Christenson said.
As far as J&A Products’ future goes, Christenson and Schmidt said they are open to seeing where their business takes them. While they’ve been offered other opportunities to sell elsewhere, they are cautious not to overwhelm themselves with the business — they are still high school students after all. As a small business, they are grateful for the community's support and stress the importance of supporting other small businesses, especially now.
Hess said she is grateful for the opportunity to sell her products at the Steele County Historical Society, adding that she would also like to find more businesses willing to sell her cards.
A word of advice from Hess to fellow small business owners or to those thinking of starting their own business: Don’t give up and act on your dreams.