Between 1886 and 1945, more than 10,000 abandoned, orphaned or abused children were sent to the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children in Owatonna. Once one of the country’s largest institutions of its kind, children sent there were called State Schoolers.
On Thursday, Steele County will have the opportunity to hear from one.
The Steele County Historical Society will hold “Conversations with Peter Razor — State Schooler and Award-Winning Author” at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Steele County History Center.
“It’s one the few opportunities there is to still speak to someone who grew up in the state school system, in person, who’s going to tell you what his memories are,” said Anne Peterson, museum director at the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum.
Peter Razor, now more than 90 years old, arrived at the State Public School in 1930 when he was only 2. What followed was a childhood and adolescence full of abuse, hardship and inextinguishable hope.
Those events are chronicled in Razor’s first book, “While the Locust Slept,” which won the Minnesota Book Award in 2002. He was 73 when it was published.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was not a known phenomenon when Razor was a child, Peterson said, although that was likely what he experienced. She thinks that might explain why it took him so long to write about his experiences.
Abandoned as a toddler by his alcoholic father and his mother who was placed in an asylum, Razor was taken into state care in 1930 and placed at the State School in Owatonna thereafter. He was later placed with a family around Houston County as an indentured farmer. The family agreed to house, clothe and feed him, and send him to school in return for him working on the farm.
Hard work was part of the philosophy of the State School, which stated that “labor, no matter how dreary the task, or how paltry the remuneration, is good for the children.”
“Peter was taken from an environment that maybe wasn’t perfect but that he was at since he was a toddler,” Peterson said. “Both places he had suffered abuse.”
At the State School, this included being swung around by his leg when he was 7 years old by the husband of a matron, causing him to go unconscious and be hospitalized. He was later sent back to the hospital for more than a month after a matron attacked him with a hammer at night while he was in bed.
At the farm, Razor’s caretaker never paid him as he had arranged to and savagely beat him, driving Razor to eventually run away.
Later, Razor discovered that his grandmother had written the State School a letter, expressing her willingness to raise him. The school didn’t allow that to happen. Peterson suspects this had to do with his ethnicity as Razor’s father was Native American. Though Razor was never sent to a school that cut his hair and forbid him from speaking his native language, his heritage likely had an effect on how he was treated.
“He could be bitter about things that happened to him, but I don’t find that in him at all,” Peterson said. “A lot of the kids that went through here may have had similar things that they had to overcome, but their resilience is pretty amazing.”
For more information about this event, call the Steele County Historical Society at 507-451-1420.
To learn more about the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum, which Peterson said is “the only museum of its kind in the country,” visit orphanagemuseum.com/index.html.